99% of 45+ Age Group Given First Covid-19 Vaccine Dose in Arunachal's Tawang

A remote circle in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh, bordering China, has created a record of sort as almost all the people in the 45 years plus age group of the area have been administered Covid-19 vaccine, an official said on Thursday. Barring three persons who could not be inoculated due to medical reasons, all the 617 people in that age bracket living in Mogto circle received at least the first dose.

However, it was not easy at the beginning as many villagers, engaged in farming and yak rearing in remote pockets, were not turning up at the vaccination centre, Circle Officer of Mogto, Dorjee Wangchu, said. “Many villagers also did not turn up because they have to reach the vaccination site by car and they suffer from motion sickness," the CO said.

A team from Mogto Primary Health Centre and the administration went door to door and convinced the people to get the jab. As per the data provided by Medical Officer Dr Jiarul Haque, 614 people above 45 years in the circle have been inoculated with the first dose of Covishield vaccine and 295 of them received the second dose till Wednesday.

Wangchu added that one person from Khyed Village and two from Mogto village under the circle could not be inoculated due to medical reasons. The Tawang district is under lockdown since May 17 which would continue till June 7.

