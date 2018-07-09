99-Year-Old Retired Headmaster Arrested For Sexually Assaulting 10-Year-Old Girl

K Parasuraman, a 99-year-old retired headmaster, was arrested on Saturday from his residence in Avadi for allegedly sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl.Parasuraman had constructed five homes near his house and had them rented out. The girl's family has been living in one of the homes for over two years.It was only when the girl complained of a stomach ache did the parents come to know that their daughter was sexually abused by the 99-year-old man.After hearing the girl's narrative, the father, Rajesh, an auto driver confronted Parasuraman, and the family filed a police complaint.The women's police team from Avadi arrested the man under POCSO and remanded him to judicial custody.A police source said Parasuraman confessed to his crime.Rajesh, victim's father, said, "We want the strictest punishment given to him so that such incidents do not happen in the future. Parents should also educate their daughters on what is right and what is wrong and ask their children to not trust anyone."The victim’s mother alleged that her daughter was not the only victim and that the man was aided by his daughters in luring children."Parasuraman's two daughters were helping their father to trap children. My daughter is not the only victim. There are other children too in the same locality who have been trapped by the accused. The two daughters should also be brought to book," said Kavitha, victim’s mother.Parasuraman has five daughters, two sons and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.