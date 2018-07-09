English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
99-Year-Old Retired Headmaster Arrested For Sexually Assaulting 10-Year-Old Girl
The victim’s mother alleged that her daughter was not the only victim and that the man was aided by his daughters in luring children.
Image for representation only. (Mir Suhail/ News18 Creatives)
Chennai: K Parasuraman, a 99-year-old retired headmaster, was arrested on Saturday from his residence in Avadi for allegedly sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl.
Parasuraman had constructed five homes near his house and had them rented out. The girl's family has been living in one of the homes for over two years.
It was only when the girl complained of a stomach ache did the parents come to know that their daughter was sexually abused by the 99-year-old man.
After hearing the girl's narrative, the father, Rajesh, an auto driver confronted Parasuraman, and the family filed a police complaint.
The women's police team from Avadi arrested the man under POCSO and remanded him to judicial custody.
A police source said Parasuraman confessed to his crime.
Rajesh, victim's father, said, "We want the strictest punishment given to him so that such incidents do not happen in the future. Parents should also educate their daughters on what is right and what is wrong and ask their children to not trust anyone."
The victim’s mother alleged that her daughter was not the only victim and that the man was aided by his daughters in luring children.
"Parasuraman's two daughters were helping their father to trap children. My daughter is not the only victim. There are other children too in the same locality who have been trapped by the accused. The two daughters should also be brought to book," said Kavitha, victim’s mother.
Parasuraman has five daughters, two sons and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Also Watch
Parasuraman had constructed five homes near his house and had them rented out. The girl's family has been living in one of the homes for over two years.
It was only when the girl complained of a stomach ache did the parents come to know that their daughter was sexually abused by the 99-year-old man.
After hearing the girl's narrative, the father, Rajesh, an auto driver confronted Parasuraman, and the family filed a police complaint.
The women's police team from Avadi arrested the man under POCSO and remanded him to judicial custody.
A police source said Parasuraman confessed to his crime.
Rajesh, victim's father, said, "We want the strictest punishment given to him so that such incidents do not happen in the future. Parents should also educate their daughters on what is right and what is wrong and ask their children to not trust anyone."
The victim’s mother alleged that her daughter was not the only victim and that the man was aided by his daughters in luring children.
"Parasuraman's two daughters were helping their father to trap children. My daughter is not the only victim. There are other children too in the same locality who have been trapped by the accused. The two daughters should also be brought to book," said Kavitha, victim’s mother.
Parasuraman has five daughters, two sons and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Also Watch
-
SpaceX's Mini Submarine for Thai Children
-
Sunday 08 July , 2018
New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
Meet the Indian Doctor Who Braves Bullets to Serve Thousands in Volatile Gaza
-
Wednesday 04 July , 2018
Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
SpaceX's Mini Submarine for Thai Children
Sunday 08 July , 2018 New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed
Friday 06 July , 2018 Meet the Indian Doctor Who Braves Bullets to Serve Thousands in Volatile Gaza
Wednesday 04 July , 2018 Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Hollywood Superstar Arnold Schwarzenegger's 'Terminator 2' Harley-Davidson Sold for Rs 3.3 Crore
- Deepika Padukone Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous in Her Latest Instagram Post; See Pic
- Katrina Kaif Looks Sizzling Hot in Her Latest Instagram Photos; See Pics
- Real Kamlesh Kapasi aka Paresh Ghelani Shares Emotional Post for Sanjay Dutt After Watching Sanju
- Has Nick Jonas Finally Popped the Question to Priyanka Chopra? Actress' Instagram Post Says So