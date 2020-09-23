993 SPOs Laid Off In U'khand's Udham Singh Nagar District

Rudrapur: Udham Singh Nagar SSP Dilip Singh Kunwar on Wednesday laid off993 special police officers (SPOs) in the district after they landed in controversies. SPOs had been appointed to lend a helping hand to police personnel in the battle against the COVID-19 crisis.

Confirming the move, the SSP said 993 of them have been retrenched and their uniforms ID cards provided by the department have been taken back. There were complaints of highhandedness and hooliganism against them, he said, adding that the services of only “untainted” SPOs who work with honesty will be retained.

