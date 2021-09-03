One Killed, 21 Injured as Truck Hits Bus in Odisha's Mayurbhanj

A 40-year-old man died and 21 passengers were injured when a bus was hit by a truck in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Friday, police said. The bus, which was going to Keonjhar from Baripada, was hit by a West Bengal-bound iron-ore-loaded truck on the Kolkata-Mumbai national highway near Bangriposhi, police said.

Fire brigade personnel rescued those injured. Six critically injured people were shifted to a hospital in Baripada where one of them succumbed to his injuries, Bangriposhi police station inspector Sanjay Parida said. The deceased was identified as Bhusan Rana, a resident of Gopiballavpur in West Bengal's Jhargram district.

The rest of the injured persons were treated at the Bangriposhi community health centre, Parida added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here