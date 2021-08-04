A 20-Year-old Bridge Collapses in Jharkhand’s Jhumri Telaiya Due to Heavy Rain

A 20-year-old bridge across the Gokhane river in Jumri Telaiya town of Koderma district in Jharkhand collapsed on Wednesday due to the incessant heavy rain in the region. However, no casualty was reported in the incident.

The decades-old bridge connects Kanko to Telaiya dam via Kanko Panchayat’s Badki Dhamrai village. The bridge was the main route for the people to reach Telaiya dam, Barkatha, Barhi and Hazaribagh. But now the villagers will have to commute via Pindaro, Belkhara, Chhotki Dhamrai, Badki Dhamrai to reach Telaiya dam.

Because of the bridge collapse, the nearby villages have been affected including Garaidih, Gabanpur, Bajpur, Manjhgawan, Pindro, Jolhakarma, Kanko, Shringardih, and Garha. Earlier villagers used to cover 5 km through the bridge to reach Telaiya Dam, but now they will have to take the long route and cover a distance of about 12 km to reach the other side.

Three years ago, the same bridge was damaged due to the rain and only small vehicles, bikes and pedestrians were allowed through the bridge and there was barricading to stop the entry of heavy vehicles as the structure was old. Meanwhile, no steps were taken by the administration for the reconstruction of the bridge.

Villagers said the condition of this bridge was reported to Barkatha MLA Amit Kumar Yadav but no action was taken by the administration. The bridge was constructed in 1995-96 at a cost of 18 lakhs. Which later stopped, then construction was resumed at a cost of 12 lakhs under revised. The bridge was completed in 1999-2000.

