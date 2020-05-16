A 33-year-old is the Youngest Cop to Die Due to Covid-19 in Maharashtra

A 33-year-old assistant police inspector from Shahu Nagar police station in Dharavi in Mumbai is the latest casualty of the coronavirus among the Maharashtra police. A total of 11 police officials have died in Maharashtra so far due to Covid-19, of which 8 are from Mumbai.

As many as 1140 cops, including 1020 constables and 120 officers, have tested positive. 268 of them have recovered so far.

The 33-year-old API, Amol Kulkarni, got himself tested three day back when he approached Sion Hospital with symptoms of cold and fever. A senior police office said, “His test results came last night which showed him positive for Covid-19. However, he was found unconscious in his residence in Sion this morning at 5am before he could be admitted in Sion Hospital. Although he was rushed to the hospital, he was declared dead on arrival.” Kulkarni had a history of diabetes but he was known as an enthusiastic police officer.

On Friday, another police personnel Madhkar Mane of the Motor Transport Department in Nagpada died due to Covid-19. The 57-year-old was sent on leave 15 days back as he belonged to the high-risk category.

Bhagwan Parte, a 45-year-old constable in the Shivaji Nagar police station had died on Thursday due to Covid-19. He was deployed in a patrolling van in Shivaji Nagar which is among the worst affected areas in Mumbai and he had contracted the infection from there.

His wife also tested positive but she remains stable. He had developed flu-like symptoms a few weeks back and was admitted in a hospital in Panvel, Navi Mumbai, following which he was admitted in a government-run hospital where he was kept on a ventilator. But his condition worsened and he passed away two weeks after his admission.

Murlidhar Waghmare, a 53-year-old ASI from Sewri police station, also died on Sunday in the same hospital. He was, however, off duty since he was above 50 years with vulnerable health condition. He had a history of high blood pressure.

Among the other cops who have succumbed to the virus in Mumbai over the last few weeks are head constable Sunil Kargutkar from VB Nagar police station on Kurla who was 54 year old and suffered from diabates and hypertension before testing positive for Covid 19, 56-year-old Shivaji Sonawane who was posted with Kurla traffic division, 57-year-old constable Ganpat Pendurkar from Vakola police station and 52-year-old Sandip Surve who was posted with the special branch.

A total of 8 Cops in Mumbai and one each in Nashik, Pune and Solapur have died so far in the State.

In Mumbai, in order to reduce the spread of coronavirus among the police, several measures were taken including sending cops above age 55 on leave.

Cops above 52 years with vulnerable health conditions were also to be sent on leave and there was a Covid-19 helpline as well as Covid-19 health centres specifically for cops.