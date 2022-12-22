A 5am Dream and a Killer Punch Line: How Super Cop Zende Hunted Down Charles Sobhraj | Interview

“It is the court’s decision to release Charles Sobhraj. What can we do? I am definitely dejected with the decision. My team and I had spent hours tracking him down over the years. All of it has just gone down the drain.” This is the reaction of Madhukar Zende, the legendary police officer who arrested Charles Sobhraj in 1986 in Goa, at the release of the serial killer after nearly 20 years in prison in Nepal.

Hatchand Bhaonani Gurumukh a.k.a Charles Sobhraj a.k.a Charlie had several other monikers as well. He was called ‘The Bikini Killer’ based on the type of clothing he murdered his victims in or ‘The Serpent’ for the cunning, slimey ways he used to escape from the police several times.

Sobhraj is set to be released by the Nepalese Supreme Court on health grounds after being in prison for nearly 20 years in the Himalayan country. He had served 2o years in Indian jails as well.

Charles Sobhraj was accused of murdering more than 50 women across the world and had the police and governments of at least 10 countries, including Thailand, India, Iran, France, and Sri Lanka, on his hot pursuit.

“That which cannot be cured must be endured. Sobhraj has spent 43 years in jail in India and Nepal and it is the laws of the land that have released him. He will now go on to live the rest of his life freely with all the ‘bad’ money that he made,” retired super cop Zende tells News18.

The Killer and the Cop

Zende, who has still preserved the white-collared red shirt he had worn while arresting Sobhraj at a famous Goan restaurant called O’Coqueiro, feels that courts did not award the serial killer the death sentence he deserved.

The former cop is never tired of recalling the way his team traced Sobhraj in Goa. The officer first arrested him on November 14, 1971 but the cunning killer managed to escape.

“The 1971 war was on and I had just arrested him. There was a blackout on one day. Sobhraj complained of infected appendicitis. We shifted him to a hospital where he managed to escape from there by climbing down the drain pipes,” recalls the officer.

Sobhraj was once again caught by the Delhi Police in 1976 and remained in jail till 1986.

The police officer who has been interviewed innumerable times for catching Charles Sobhraj has many other commendable operations to his credit. One of the most respected Assistant Commissioners of Mumbai Police, his name would send shivers down the spine of criminals in Mumbai. He has put underworld dons like Haji Mastan and Karim Lala behind bars.

Having made Pune his retirement abode, Zende still closely monitors developments in the cases he was actively involved in during service.

The 5am Dream

Zende remembers a dream he had which was almost a premonition of what was to happen later that day – tying the hands of Sobhraj and making that call to his senior that said: “You will not believe it. I have arrested Charles Sobhraj.”

Recalling the dream, Zende says: ‘‘It was a godsend. I had a dream around 5am the day I arrested Sobhraj. In it, I was riding a motorcycle and suddenly my bike was up in the air and I land amidst a group of people in a central city square. As soon as my bike touched the ground, people gather around me applauding and garlanding me.”

Zende was sent to Goa by the then Maharashtra police chief Suryakant Jog after Sobhraj escaped from India’s top security Tihar Jail, where he was serving a 12-year sentence for poisoning and robbing a group of French tourists in 1976.

The Tihar escape was as sensational as the Goa arrest. Sobhraj had fed the prison guards drug-laced goodies at a party he hosted inside the heavily guarded prison complex.

The police had received a tip-off that Sobhraj was hiding in Goa and was planning to escape in a cruise liner from the coastal state.

The Goan Hunt

Zende and his team began a massive manhunt to track down the world’s most wanted criminal in Goa. He was the obvious man for the job having arrested Sobhraj once before and coming close to doing so again twice. He was the police officer who knew the mind of Sobhraj best, say Zende’s peers when asked about the sensational case.

The hunt first led Zende’s team to a hotel in Maharashtra’s Panvel. The owner of Hotel Pancharatna, Sanjay Potdar, had kept a note of the registration plates of the motorcycles used by Sobhraj and his well-known accomplice and drug peddler David Hall.

“In Goa, there are motorcycles that can be hired. I went around showing the registration number and telling people that my brother had run away in it and I was searching for him,” says Zende.

“One day, I met a young boy who recognised the number and called me a liar. I asked him why he called me so. He said the person riding that brand new motorcycle with the number plates I showed him was European and fair-skinned while I was dark-skinned. ‘How can he be your brother,’ the boy asked me,” the officer recalls. This was the first confirmation that Sobhraj was indeed still in Goa.

Another lead on Sobhraj’s wife who lived in the US led to the police trying to make a call overseas. In the late 1980s, international calls could only be booked through the telecom exchange. Zende met an officer there who said that the waiting period to make the international call would be long.

“The telecom officer gave me a good lead. He advised me to go to this restaurant called O’Coqueiro in Porvorim which allowed people to make calls and was frequented by tourists as well,” says Zende.

This was the place where Asia’s most-wanted killer would be nabbed in a very “filmy yet lucky” moment.

The Restaurant Climax

Till the time Sobhraj was arrested, this quaint little restaurant prided itself on serving the most delicious version of the Goan dish Chicken Cafreal. The place was also a common haunt for several foreign tourists as it had a phone with an ISD connection, a rare service at a time when landlines were not common.

O’Coqueiro’s management would allow tourists to use it to make long-distance or international calls and later sit down for a sumptuous meal.

“I was confident that if I spent enough time at the restaurant, I would bump into Charles Sobhraj as he loved his food and women. I would sit by a table each day acting like a tourist on a long holiday until the night of April 6,” says Zende.

Zende was proven right when two men wearing black sun hats walked out of a Premier Padmini car and entered the restaurant for a meal around 10:30 pm. Sobhraj and his friend ordered a beer each at their favourite table. Zende waited patiently.

“I recognized Sobhraj though he looked a bit different from the last time I had arrested him. He had a beard but those chilling, piecing, remorseless eyes told me it was him.”

Excited yet determined, Zende walked up to Sobhraj and grabbed him from behind. “Hello Charles. How are you?” were the punch line of the Sobhraj arrest.

To commemorate that moment, the restaurant’s menu now boasts of a Zende platter costing Rs 2,500 alongside the famed Chicken Cafreal.

Not wanting to take credit for the arrest alone, the retired Assistant Commissioner of Police calls it a team effort.

Thirty-six years after the sensational arrest, Zende says Sobhraj, despite spending four decades in prison, remains a “cruel and cold-hearted criminal with little care for the law”.

“It is sad to know that he walks free today despite killing more than 50 women. He has confessed to at least 25 murders,” says Zende, the despair ringing in his voice.

