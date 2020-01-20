A 75 Minutes Flight from Kolkata to Bagdogra Turned into 12 Hour Ordeal for Passengers

It was supposed to be a 1 hour-15 minutes flight from Kolkata to Bagdogra, but it ended up being a 12-hour ordeal.

Around 78 passengers were waiting to board the SpiceJet flight SG 3321 since 4 am. The boarding time for the 6.05 am flight was 5.45 am.

The plane was supposed to land at 7.20 am in Bagdogra, however, ended up reaching at around 7 pm, Times of India reported.

According to passengers, they finally boarded the aircraft at 6.30 am. It also took off, but halfway through the journey the crew announced that they were not able to land due to low visibility at Bagdogra Airport.

The SpiceJet flight landed back in Kolkata at 7.15 am. A passenger told TOI that they were told by the airlines that the journey would resume once the situation got better and they were kept seated in the flight till 9.30 am. Then, it was announced that the flight has been delayed and they had to deboard.

As the passengers kept waiting for their aircraft to take off, they were informed in phases of it getting further delayed. The final message said that it would depart at 5.20 pm.

At 5.45 pm, the flight finally departed and reached Bagdogra by 6.45 pm, by when it had already turned dark and the flyers had lost an entire day.

The airlines blamed low visibility in the Bagdogra airport as the reason for delay.

“As visibility increased, the crew crossed their FDT [flight duty time] limitations for the day. A fresh crew was required,” said a SpiceJet spokesperson.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.