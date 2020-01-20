Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

A 75 Minutes Flight from Kolkata to Bagdogra Turned into 12 Hour Ordeal for Passengers

Around 78 passengers were waiting to board the SpiceJet flight SG 3321 since 4 am. The boarding time for the 6.05 am flight was 5.45 am.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 20, 2020, 3:28 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
A 75 Minutes Flight from Kolkata to Bagdogra Turned into 12 Hour Ordeal for Passengers
Image for Representation (Image Source: AFP)

It was supposed to be a 1 hour-15 minutes flight from Kolkata to Bagdogra, but it ended up being a 12-hour ordeal.

Around 78 passengers were waiting to board the SpiceJet flight SG 3321 since 4 am. The boarding time for the 6.05 am flight was 5.45 am.

The plane was supposed to land at 7.20 am in Bagdogra, however, ended up reaching at around 7 pm, Times of India reported.

According to passengers, they finally boarded the aircraft at 6.30 am. It also took off, but halfway through the journey the crew announced that they were not able to land due to low visibility at Bagdogra Airport.

The SpiceJet flight landed back in Kolkata at 7.15 am. A passenger told TOI that they were told by the airlines that the journey would resume once the situation got better and they were kept seated in the flight till 9.30 am. Then, it was announced that the flight has been delayed and they had to deboard.

As the passengers kept waiting for their aircraft to take off, they were informed in phases of it getting further delayed. The final message said that it would depart at 5.20 pm.

At 5.45 pm, the flight finally departed and reached Bagdogra by 6.45 pm, by when it had already turned dark and the flyers had lost an entire day.

The airlines blamed low visibility in the Bagdogra airport as the reason for delay.

“As visibility increased, the crew crossed their FDT [flight duty time] limitations for the day. A fresh crew was required,” said a SpiceJet spokesperson.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram