A Calendar in Kolkata is Using Beggars and Old Homeless People as Models

In an attempt to provide aid and care to the beggars and homeless elderly people of Kolkata – ‘Bae-Umra’ Calendar, an initiative conceptualised by the well-known fashion designer Agnimitra Paul – is breaking stereotypes about calendar models.Unlike glamorous models as seen on Kingfisher calenders, Bae Umra uses paupers and homeless elderly people for models, who are decked in Agnimitra’s designer outfits.Speaking to News18, Agnimitra Paul, said, “I was very excited when the idea first came to my mind. We have selected 12 beggars and elderly homeless persons, which includes six men and six women. We worked accordingly on what outfit will go with which person. It was a daunting task but finally it came out quite well.”She also expressed her surprise at the fact that all the models behaved professionally during photo shoot.The models have been shifted to a home called Ishwar Sankalpa where they are taken care of in every sense: from food, clothes to medical facilities. “This is a small gift to our society where we live and breathe. It is our responsibility to work for the welfare of these people. I would like to request more people should come forward for their welfare,” said Paul.While talking about the initiative, the designer said, “We have launched a calendar and a coffee-table book. We will be selling these and the money we are getting out of sale will be utilised for the welfare of these destitute and homeless elderly persons.”Almost every model for the calander turned out to look effortlessly stunning at the launch recently. A social welfare organisation called Strugglewood is also a part of the Bae Umra project.“Elderly men and women from old-age homes and mental health centers are often subjected to ridicule and rejection. We have taken this initiative to bring smiles on these wrinkled and half-hearted faces. It is a big satisfaction to work for the welfare of these people,” Agnimitra said.She believes that this a unique project, something that has never been done before in India.Apart from pursuing the Bae Umra project, Agnimitra is also giving training to school children in martial arts with the help of Kolkata Police.