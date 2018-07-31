English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
A Calendar in Kolkata is Using Beggars and Old Homeless People as Models
Unlike glamorous models as seen on Kingfisher calenders, Bae Umra uses paupers and homeless elderly people for models, who are decked in Agnimitra’s designer outfits.
Source: Facebook/Bae Umra
Loading...
Kolkata: In an attempt to provide aid and care to the beggars and homeless elderly people of Kolkata – ‘Bae-Umra’ Calendar, an initiative conceptualised by the well-known fashion designer Agnimitra Paul – is breaking stereotypes about calendar models.
Unlike glamorous models as seen on Kingfisher calenders, Bae Umra uses paupers and homeless elderly people for models, who are decked in Agnimitra’s designer outfits.
Speaking to News18, Agnimitra Paul, said, “I was very excited when the idea first came to my mind. We have selected 12 beggars and elderly homeless persons, which includes six men and six women. We worked accordingly on what outfit will go with which person. It was a daunting task but finally it came out quite well.”
She also expressed her surprise at the fact that all the models behaved professionally during photo shoot.
The models have been shifted to a home called Ishwar Sankalpa where they are taken care of in every sense: from food, clothes to medical facilities. “This is a small gift to our society where we live and breathe. It is our responsibility to work for the welfare of these people. I would like to request more people should come forward for their welfare,” said Paul.
While talking about the initiative, the designer said, “We have launched a calendar and a coffee-table book. We will be selling these and the money we are getting out of sale will be utilised for the welfare of these destitute and homeless elderly persons.”
Almost every model for the calander turned out to look effortlessly stunning at the launch recently. A social welfare organisation called Strugglewood is also a part of the Bae Umra project.
“Elderly men and women from old-age homes and mental health centers are often subjected to ridicule and rejection. We have taken this initiative to bring smiles on these wrinkled and half-hearted faces. It is a big satisfaction to work for the welfare of these people,” Agnimitra said.
She believes that this a unique project, something that has never been done before in India.
Apart from pursuing the Bae Umra project, Agnimitra is also giving training to school children in martial arts with the help of Kolkata Police.
Also Watch
Unlike glamorous models as seen on Kingfisher calenders, Bae Umra uses paupers and homeless elderly people for models, who are decked in Agnimitra’s designer outfits.
Speaking to News18, Agnimitra Paul, said, “I was very excited when the idea first came to my mind. We have selected 12 beggars and elderly homeless persons, which includes six men and six women. We worked accordingly on what outfit will go with which person. It was a daunting task but finally it came out quite well.”
She also expressed her surprise at the fact that all the models behaved professionally during photo shoot.
The models have been shifted to a home called Ishwar Sankalpa where they are taken care of in every sense: from food, clothes to medical facilities. “This is a small gift to our society where we live and breathe. It is our responsibility to work for the welfare of these people. I would like to request more people should come forward for their welfare,” said Paul.
While talking about the initiative, the designer said, “We have launched a calendar and a coffee-table book. We will be selling these and the money we are getting out of sale will be utilised for the welfare of these destitute and homeless elderly persons.”
Almost every model for the calander turned out to look effortlessly stunning at the launch recently. A social welfare organisation called Strugglewood is also a part of the Bae Umra project.
“Elderly men and women from old-age homes and mental health centers are often subjected to ridicule and rejection. We have taken this initiative to bring smiles on these wrinkled and half-hearted faces. It is a big satisfaction to work for the welfare of these people,” Agnimitra said.
She believes that this a unique project, something that has never been done before in India.
Apart from pursuing the Bae Umra project, Agnimitra is also giving training to school children in martial arts with the help of Kolkata Police.
Also Watch
-
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Monday 30 July , 2018 Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
Friday 27 July , 2018 Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Thursday 26 July , 2018 What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Monday 23 July , 2018 No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Remember Deepika Chikhalia Who Played Sita in Ramayan? This is What She Looks Like Now
- Kapil Dev is Not Alone. A List of Cricketers Who Have Represented Their Country in Other Sports
- Honor 9N First Flash Sale Today on Flipkart With 'Buy One Get One' Offer And More
- Stuart Broad Admits Hectic Schedule May Force Rotation of Fast Bowlers in India Series
- Sonam Kapoor's Husband Anand Ahuja Gets a Kick Out of his Birthday, Thanks to Sister Rhea
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...