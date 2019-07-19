‘A Change in Mindset’: This Year’s TEDxGurugram is All About Empowerment

This year’s TEDxGurugram is all set to ‘empower’ you with a spectacular range of talks around education, politics, health/environment, sports, business and more.

The event will be held on July 20 at The Quorom, Gurugram, with the theme being ‘Level Up’, which means to empower oneself in a ‘dynamic manner’ with creativity, innovation and enthusiasm.

Taking forward last year’s theme ‘Showing Up’, this time the organisers want to bring ‘a change in thought and a transition in mindset’, motivating people to take inspiration from their failures to turn them into success.

“TEDxGurugram is a unique platform that provides a safe space to share powerful and engaging ideas,” said Ashish Gupta, the lead organiser of the event.

Some of the renowned speakers attending the event include Atishi, AAP leader and educationist, Dinal Jain, Special Olympics Gold medallist, Rajiv Bajaj, Chairman and Managing Director of Bajaj Capital, and Avik Sarkar, NITI Aayog’s Head of the Data Analytics Cell.

Others scheduled to speak are Kajal Shrivastava, founder of Nadi Pulse Prognostics, Jonas Suchanek, an arborist, Shipra Singh, a media consultant and Zainab Patel, Health and Human Rights Consultant for UNDP India.

Apart from talks and activities, there will be an ‘Experience Zone’ where individual companies will be showcasing their products. The one-day event will also feature song and dance performances.

All the talks will be published online for free on TEDx’s YouTube channel, which boasts over 18 million subscribers. With a team of about 15 volunteers, TEDxGurugram works independently to create a platform for the local community to share and discuss ‘innovation, ideas and impact’.