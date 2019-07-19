Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

‘A Change in Mindset’: This Year’s TEDxGurugram is All About Empowerment

The event will be held on July 20 at The Quorom, Gurugram, with the theme being ‘Level Up’, which means to empower oneself in a ‘dynamic manner’ with creativity, innovation and enthusiasm.

News18.com

Updated:July 19, 2019, 3:32 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
‘A Change in Mindset’: This Year’s TEDxGurugram is All About Empowerment
The event will be held on July 20 at The Quorom, Gurugram, with the theme being ‘Level Up’, which means to empower oneself in a ‘dynamic manner’ with creativity, innovation and enthusiasm.
Loading...

This year’s TEDxGurugram is all set to ‘empower’ you with a spectacular range of talks around education, politics, health/environment, sports, business and more.

The event will be held on July 20 at The Quorom, Gurugram, with the theme being ‘Level Up’, which means to empower oneself in a ‘dynamic manner’ with creativity, innovation and enthusiasm.

Taking forward last year’s theme ‘Showing Up’, this time the organisers want to bring ‘a change in thought and a transition in mindset’, motivating people to take inspiration from their failures to turn them into success.

“TEDxGurugram is a unique platform that provides a safe space to share powerful and engaging ideas,” said Ashish Gupta, the lead organiser of the event.

Some of the renowned speakers attending the event include Atishi, AAP leader and educationist, Dinal Jain, Special Olympics Gold medallist, Rajiv Bajaj, Chairman and Managing Director of Bajaj Capital, and Avik Sarkar, NITI Aayog’s Head of the Data Analytics Cell.

Others scheduled to speak are Kajal Shrivastava, founder of Nadi Pulse Prognostics, Jonas Suchanek, an arborist, Shipra Singh, a media consultant and Zainab Patel, Health and Human Rights Consultant for UNDP India.

Apart from talks and activities, there will be an ‘Experience Zone’ where individual companies will be showcasing their products. The one-day event will also feature song and dance performances.

All the talks will be published online for free on TEDx’s YouTube channel, which boasts over 18 million subscribers. With a team of about 15 volunteers, TEDxGurugram works independently to create a platform for the local community to share and discuss ‘innovation, ideas and impact’.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram