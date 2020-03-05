Take the pledge to vote

'A Child Budget': Soon, Bag-free Two Saturdays a Month for Karnataka School Students

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa said 'Sambhrama Shanivara' will be observed with the objective of creating a joyful learning experience by reducing the burden of text books.

PTI

Updated:March 5, 2020, 7:17 PM IST
Bengaluru: School children in Karnataka will have 'bag-free' days on two Saturdays in a month as part of efforts to create a joyful learning experience, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced on Thursday.

By making two Saturdays in a month as bag-free days, 'Sambhrama Shanivara' will be observed with the objective of creating a joyful learning experience by reducing the burden of text books, he said, presenting the 2020-21 budget in the Assembly.

"The main purpose of such days is to create awareness, by means of activities, on topics that are necessary for students to be ideal citizens," he added.

He also said for the first time in the history of the state his government presented a "child budget", making it a special feature of the budget.

All the policies and programmes for the development of children below the age of 18 are consolidated and presented in this budget and as many as 279 programmes involving Rs 36,340 crore, which is 15.28% of the total volume of the Budget, have been earmarked.

English medium of instruction would be given along with Urdu in 400 government Urdu schools and Rs one crore will be provided during 2020-21 for this purpose, Yediyurappa said.

For the education of children of auto drivers, up to Rs 2,000 would be provided annually to each family. For this purpose, Rs 40 crore will be provided in the coming fiscal, the chief minister added.

