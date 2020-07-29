A Curious Case of 'Dogfight': 2 Killed in Clash in UP's Bijnor Over Buying Pet Canine

In a bizarre incident, two persons, including a passer-by, were killed when two groups clashed with each other over the purchase of a dog in this UP district, police said on Wednesday.

Both the groups wanted to purchase the same dog and their argument on Tuesday night took a violent turn when both the sides opened fire at each other.

Passer-by Prashant and another person, identified as Surendra, were killed in the shootout. Another person has been seriously injured and admitted to a medical facility in Meerut.

SP, Bijnor, Sanjeev Tyagi said that police teams were searching for the absconding accused in the incident which took place in Dhampur police circle.

He said that both the groups had used illegal firearms in the incident. FIRs have been registered against both the groups.