A Day after Casteist Slurs, Rs 1 Lakh Govt Help for Biryani Vendor in Greater Noida

Noida (UP): The biryani vendor, who was assaulted and casteist slurs hurled at him by three men, will get government support of Rs 1 lakh, Noida administration said on Monday.

The trio, who had assaulted the vendor in Greater Noida's Rabupura area on December 13, has been arrested and booked under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, according to officials.

"The man who was assaulted has been given Rs 25,000 by the district administration now. Rs 50,000 will be given to him after the charge sheet is filed by police in the case and another

Rs 25,000 will be given after the accused are convicted by the court of law," District Magistrate B N Singh said.

"Altogether a sum of Rs 1 lakh will be provided to him under government schemes and we will deal sternly with any such incident in the future also," Singh told reporters.

The biryani vendor, meanwhile, said he was asked his caste by the accused men before they assaulted him near an underpass in Rabupura. "I am satisfied with the way the action was ensured swiftly," he told reporters.

Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna said the accused men have claimed that one of them had an argument with the vendor on December 10 and they had attacked him for revenge.

"The accused men said one of them was in an inebriated state on December 10, following which they had an argument with the vendor. The December 13 assault was done to exact revenge for the December 10 incident but their claim has not been found true so far. A detailed probe is underway," Krishna said.

Accused Brajesh, 22, Sonu, 25, and Anand, 24, had fled to Bulandshahr after assaulting the vendor and were arrested from there on Sunday, 24 hours within the matter reaching police, the SSP said.

The trio has also been booked under the Indian Penal Code sections 323 (causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and have been jailed, police said.

