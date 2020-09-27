INDIA

1-MIN READ

Day After Fadnavis-Raut Meet, Sharad Pawar Holds Talks with Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray

File photo of CM Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar

Sources said that Sharad Pawar met Uddhav Thackeray at the latter’s official residence and the meeting lasted for about 40 minutes.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray here on Sunday. The meeting took place a day after former state chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis met Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut here, sparking speculation in political circles.

Pawar met Thackeray at the latter’s official residence and the meeting lasted for about 40 minutes, sources said. What transpired during the meeting could not be known immediately.

Sources, however, said the future unlocking process and the COVID-19 situation in the state were some of the issues that were discussed during the meeting. Fadnavis and Raut had met at a hotel in Mumbai on Saturday. Although their meeting triggered speculation, Fadnavis on Sunday asserted that the BJP has no intention of joining hands with the Shiv Sena or to bring down the Uddhav Thackeray-led state government.

Fadnavis also said the meeting was regarding an interview for Shiv Sena mouthpiece ’Saamana’.

