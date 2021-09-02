Day After Record Rain, Delhi-NCR Locals Wake up to Heavy Downpour; to Continue for Next 2 Hrs: IMD

For the third straight day on Thursday, citizens in Delhi-NCR woke up to heavy downpour and thunderstorms. The Indian Meteorological Department has said that moderate to heavy intensity rain would continue over many parts of Delhi and adjoining areas during the next two hours.

“Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over some parts of Delhi-NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Indirapuram), Modinagar, Bagpat, Khekra (U.P.). Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would continue )over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi-NCR ( Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar) Hissar, Gannaur (Haryana) Daurala, Meerut, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar (U.P.) during next two hours,” IMD said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police alerted that the traffic movement is closed at Azad market underpass(both carriageway) due to waterlogging.

Delhi: Several roads waterlogged in the Ring road area as the national capital continues to receive heavy rainfall pic.twitter.com/JQlOGitAEa— ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2021

On Wednesday, record rain in Delhi created mayhem as many parts of the city, including Chanakyapuri, Connaught Place, ITO, Janpath and Ring Road, were flooded, throwing traffic out of gear across the national capital. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi recorded 112.1 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday, the highest single-day precipitation in September in 19 years.

The capital had recorded 126.8 mm rainfall on September 13, 2002. The all-time record is 172.6 mm rainfall on September 16, 1963. The city gauged 75.6 mm rainfall in just three hours starting at 8.30 am on Wednesday. Commuters had a harrowing time as the traffic crawled on several key stretches due to extensive waterlogging at many places.

Some of the important areas that saw major waterlogging included Diplomatic Enclave of Chanakyapuri, Lodhi Road, Connaught Place, Minto Road underpass, Panchkuian road, Janpath, Akbar Road, roads near India Gate, Vasant Kunj, Ring Road, and Rohtak Road. People took to different social media platforms and uploaded videos of inundated streets, colonies and markets.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here