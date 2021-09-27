A Day at Jallianwala Bagh: Visitors Welcome Revamp, But Unhappy With Changes to Two Iconic Structures

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi termed the revamped Jallianwala Bagh complex a “distortion of history” while Captain Amarinder Singh contradicted him saying it looked “quite nice” — a comment seen by some as the final straw before Captain’s exit as Punjab CM.

News18 visited the historical site in Amritsar on Friday, and for most among the steady stream of people coming in, the revamp was welcome with some saying it was much-needed. There is some consternation over the way the Martyrs’ Well has been redone with a glass facade in place, along with the removal of the structure from where it was when General Dyer ordered his men to open fire on unarmed people. But largely, visitors here say the complex now offers a better peek at history.

Harminder Kaur and Balwinder Kaur, two aged women and friends, are here after many years and look impressed with the new walking gallery that leads to the complex and has depictions of happy people entering the complex on that fateful day. “I find the place much better than when I came 6-7 years ago. The new pictures in the photo galleries here look much better. I also like the walking gallery — the government has spent money and made it better,” says Harminder Kaur. Balwinder Kaur says the changes will make children come and learn about history. “The place is much cleaner now,” she says.

Sarabjit Singh, 75, looks happy with the cleanliness too. “The park looks magnificent. I have got my children along who saw the complex with lot of interest,” Singh said.

A younger lot though has mixed opinions. “I came five years ago. The new films being screened and the visitor facilities are much better. Lot has changed for the better. But what has been changed with the historical spots like Martyrs’ Well and the structure from where General Dyer soldiers fired — that is not good. Historical sites should not have been fiddled with, but the development here is good,” Harminder Singh said.

The Martyrs’ Well — where people had jumped in to escape Dyer’s bullets — has been substantially re-done with fresh paint inside and a glass facade around it. Some say this blocks the view of the well. Another pyramid-like sandstone structure that existed near the main gate depicting the spot from where shots were fired does not exist anymore and has been replaced with a granite tile on the floor. “Many people come asking where that spot is. When we point to the tile on the floor, some get offended that people walk over that tile on the floor without realising it,” a senior official at Jallianwala Bagh told News18.

Generally, people are happy with other improvements — like a new short movie on the massacre shown in three languages in an air-conditioned theatre, multiple new video and picture galleries, a salvation ground, the new lighting that has come up to highlight the bullet marks on walls of the complex, new signs, visitor facilities as well as the redone greens. The Amar Jyoti and the Flag Post have been also re-located to another spot as part of the revamp. A light and sound show has also been introduced.

When asked about the criticism of the revamp after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new complex last month, most people News18 spoke to said politics should not be brought into the issue.

“This is a sombre historical site, but also needs to be improved with time. At one time, politicians played politics over the collapsing infrastructure here; now they are playing politics over the revamp,” a shopkeeper who runs a business outside the complex told News18.

