A Day With Khal Drogo & Others Is What You Get When You Cosplay It Right

Koko Cosplay, or as Kowkab likes to be called, is one of the many cosplayers in the country who are slowly, but steadily getting into this niche art form. You might think it's just adults playing Go As You Like or Fancy dress-up, but it's far more than that. There's meticulous research and effort that goes into the looks. We explored the looks from Game of Thrones, John Wick and Assassins Creed. With Comic Con becoming a slow rage, watch this video to know more about cosplaying!