Class 2 Delhi Student Raped by Electrician in Govt School

PTI

Updated:August 10, 2018, 11:08 AM IST
Image for Representation. (News18 Creative)
New Delhi: A class two student of a New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) school in the Gole Market area was allegedly raped by an electrician inside the institute's premises, police said on Friday.

The incident came to light when the girl narrated the traumatic experience to her parents after returning from school on Thursday, a police official said.

The accused, identified as Ram Asre (37), has been working in the school for around a month and is a permanent electrician employed with the NDMC.

He has been arrested and a case has been registered against him under the relevant section of the IPC and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

