A Dhanwati Chandela A (AAP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

A Dhanwati Chandela A is a Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Rajouri Garden constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. Her profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Agriculturist. A Dhanwati Chandela A's educational qualifications are: 10th Pass and is 60 years old.

Her total declared assets are Rs. 56.9 crore which includes Rs. 3.8 crore in moveable assets and Rs. 53.1 crore as immoveable assets. Her total declared income is Rs. 14.1 lakh of which Rs. 6 lakh is self income. A Dhanwati Chandela A's has total liabilities of Rs. 98.3 lakh.

This AAP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against Her.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Rajouri Garden are: Amandeep Singh Sudan (INC), A Dhanwati Chandela A (AAP), Ramesh Khanna (BJP), Harchint Singh Arora (BSP), Devender Singh (RJP), Nand Kishore Goel (SWP), Ram Bharosa Gautam (AAPP), Iqbal Singh (Sonu) (IND), Manish Chandila (IND), Sukhpal Singh (IND).

Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of A Dhanwati Chandela A (AAP) in 2020 Rajouri Garden elections.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

