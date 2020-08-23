A Dream Fulfilment: Nation's Longest River Ropeway on Brahmaputra Opens Tomorrow to Public in Guwahati

With the mighty Brahmaputra flowing beneath and the blue August sky above, a trip on the country’s longest river ropeway on the eve its inauguration is one breath-taking experience.

The ropeway is set to be dedicated to the people of the state on Monday by senior cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and for residents of those living along both sides of the red river, it is a fulfilment of a long-cherished dream. Eleven years to be precise.

“The ropeway is 2km long and the distance shall be covered in seven minutes. Though the capacity is of 32 passengers in each carriage, we shall allow 15 passengers as for now in view of the pandemic. Everyone needs to wear a mask and maintain all COVID-19 social distancing protocol,” Guwahati Development Department Minister Siddartha Bhattacharya.

One way of the ride would cost Rs 60, while a two-way commute would require Rs 100. Passengers can avail daily, weekly and monthly passes as well.

At present, the ropeway will be operational from 8am till 6pm. As many as 58 CCTV cameras have been reportedly installed for round-the-clock monitoring of the ropeway service.

Built at an estimated cost of Rs 56 crore, work on the ambitious project was initiated in 2006 by the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authorities as part of beautifying the Brahmaputra riverfront. However, a major portion of work was finally completed in 2019.

Bhattacharya said the ropeway will serve as the vital link between Guwahati and its northern fringes on the other side of the river and will cut short travel time by almost one hour, while easing traffic congestion.

“The rope-way shall be vital during floods when the Brahmaputra flows above the danger level and we need to stop the ferry service between the banks” added Bhattacharya.

“Once the pandemic situation improves, we plan to operate in the evenings too. For medical emergencies at odd hours the ropeway shall be of a great use,” the minister said.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, is located on the northern banks of the Brahmaputra.

The river ropeway is the recent addition to the tourism circuit of Assam and the city that is often referred to as the ‘gateway to the northeast’.

The carriage would provide a bird’s eye view of the Umananda in the Peacock Island. The Neelachal Hills, home to the famous Kamakhya temple and the golden sunset behind the historic Saraighat Bridge are few other attractions that the ropeway offers in its ride.