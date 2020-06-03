A Few SAIL Employees Test Positive for Covid-19: Statement

Steel major SAIL on Wednesday said a few of its employees working at the company's corporate office in the national capital have tested positive for COVID-19.

There are five employees whose coronavirus test results have come positive, a source said. "In the wake of rising COVID-19 infections in the country, a few employees at Corporate Office at Lodi Road, New Delhi have been tested Corona positive. This is the first case of confirmation at the company HQ since the outbreak of the pandemic," Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) said in a statement.

In a video message to all employees across offices and plant sites, SAIL Chairman A K Chaudhary asked them to adhere to all safety measures and follow government advisories.

The infected employees, SAIL said, have been asked to home quarantine themselves. "A government-appointed agency has been engaged to do fumigation at SAIL's headquarters at Lodi Road, which is being carried out extensively for two days. The office has been closed for June 3 and 4 and the employees have been asked to work from home," the statement said.







The company has also tied up with two private hospitals namely Max and Apollo in Delhi to facilitate testing of employees who require the same.







SAIL said the work had restarted at the office in a phased manner and all the required safety measures including sanitisation, thermal checking, hand sanitisers at touch points and fumigation as per requirement were in place.







Nevertheless, with the detection of corona positive cases, the company has taken all actions with greatest promptitude and is continuously monitoring the situation in consultation with the government agencies.