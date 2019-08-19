'Fortunate Escape': Caught on Camera, Drunk Cabbie Rams Car into Busy Footpath in Bengaluru, Injures 6
The accused was arrested by HSR Layout Traffic police and has been booked under sections related to drunken and rash driving.
Among the six people, two are said to be in a serious condition while the rest sustained minor injuries. (Image : ANI)
In a shocking incident, six people were injured in Bengaluru’s HSR Layout after a cabbie rammed his car into a busy pedestrian path. The driver, Rajendra, was allegedly drunk and was caught on CCTV mowing down several unsuspecting pedestrians at 3 pm on Sunday.
"It's a case of drunken driving, where the driver was drunk and lost control over his driving, which left to a serious accident. All those there had a fortunate escape. The officials have detained the driver and the two injured are being treated at the hospital," an official of an HSR Layout traffic police station was quoted by Bangalore Mirror as saying.
#WATCH Bengaluru: A drunk person drove his car over pedestrians on a footpath at HSR Layout locality. The driver was taken into police custody & injured were admitted to hospital. Case registered. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/mmS8e69MPw— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2019
Among the six people, two are said to be in a serious condition while the rest only sustained minor injuries. They were admitted to a hospital.
The HSR Layout traffic police have arrested the accused. An FIR has also been registered at HSR Layout traffic police station under sections 185 (drink and drive) and 279 (rash driving)
