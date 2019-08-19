'Fortunate Escape': Caught on Camera, Drunk Cabbie Rams Car into Busy Footpath in Bengaluru, Injures 6

In a shocking incident, six people were injured in Bengaluru’s HSR Layout after a cabbie rammed his car into a busy pedestrian path. The driver, Rajendra, was allegedly drunk and was caught on CCTV mowing down several unsuspecting pedestrians at 3 pm on Sunday.

"It's a case of drunken driving, where the driver was drunk and lost control over his driving, which left to a serious accident. All those there had a fortunate escape. The officials have detained the driver and the two injured are being treated at the hospital," an official of an HSR Layout traffic police station was quoted by Bangalore Mirror as saying.

#WATCH Bengaluru: A drunk person drove his car over pedestrians on a footpath at HSR Layout locality. The driver was taken into police custody & injured were admitted to hospital. Case registered. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/mmS8e69MPw — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2019

Among the six people, two are said to be in a serious condition while the rest only sustained minor injuries. They were admitted to a hospital.

The HSR Layout traffic police have arrested the accused. An FIR has also been registered at HSR Layout traffic police station under sections 185 (drink and drive) and 279 (rash driving)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.