'Uncompromising When it Came to Ideology': PM Modi Joins Nation in Paying Tribute to Sushma Swaraj

Following a massive heart attack, Sushma Swaraj was immediately rushed to AIIMS hospital in Delhi.

Updated:August 6, 2019, 11:56 PM IST
'Uncompromising When it Came to Ideology': PM Modi Joins Nation in Paying Tribute to Sushma Swaraj
File photo of late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj.
Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday after suffering a massive heart attack, leaving the political fraternity and the nation shell-shocked less than a month after the demise of former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit. Swaraj had been rushed to AIIMS hospital in Delhi following a heart attack in the evening.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled Swaraj's death on Twitter as he called her demise a "personal loss" for him. "An excellent administrator, Sushma Ji set high standards in every Ministry she handled. She played a key role in bettering India’s ties with various nations. As a Minister we also saw her compassionate side, helping fellow Indians who were in distress in any part of the world," he tweeted.

Calling her an inspiration for the entire nation, Modi also said her demise has brought a glorious chapter in Indian politics to an end.

Congress party’s official twitter account mourned her death and said that they were extremely “saddened” by her sudden demise.

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said he was “shocked” and “deeply saddened” by this tragic death. He offered his condolences to her family members.

Another congress leader Shashi Tharoor also said he was “shocked” and “saddened” by this news. He also added that she was a brilliant speaker of Hindi and a genuine “people’s person.”

Calling it a huge loss for the nation, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir said that he was beyond aggrieved at the passing away of the veteran leader.

Calling her a fantastic speaker and an even better listener, former chief election commissioner SY Quraishi said he was devastated at the death of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj.

