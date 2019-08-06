'Uncompromising When it Came to Ideology': PM Modi Joins Nation in Paying Tribute to Sushma Swaraj

Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday after suffering a massive heart attack, leaving the political fraternity and the nation shell-shocked less than a month after the demise of former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit. Swaraj had been rushed to AIIMS hospital in Delhi following a heart attack in the evening.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled Swaraj's death on Twitter as he called her demise a "personal loss" for him. "An excellent administrator, Sushma Ji set high standards in every Ministry she handled. She played a key role in bettering India’s ties with various nations. As a Minister we also saw her compassionate side, helping fellow Indians who were in distress in any part of the world," he tweeted.

Sushma Ji was a prolific orator and outstanding Parliamentarian. She was admired and revered across party lines. She was uncompromising when it came to matters of ideology and interests of the BJP, whose growth she immensely contributed to. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019

Calling her an inspiration for the entire nation, Modi also said her demise has brought a glorious chapter in Indian politics to an end.

A glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end. India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of the poor. Sushma Swaraj Ji was one of her kind, who was a source of inspiration for crores of people. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019

Congress party’s official twitter account mourned her death and said that they were extremely “saddened” by her sudden demise.

We are saddened to hear about the untimely demise of Smt Sushma Swaraj. Our condolences to her family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/T9wg739c8i — Congress (@INCIndia) August 6, 2019

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said he was “shocked” and “deeply saddened” by this tragic death. He offered his condolences to her family members.

shocked and deeply saddened by this tragic news re #SushmaSwaraj My sincerest condolences. Knew her from SC days, as highly cultured attendee at my wife’s ghazal & sufi recitals, most graceful, powerful orator, warm & helpful. Very soft & considerate yet committed to causes — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) August 6, 2019

Another congress leader Shashi Tharoor also said he was “shocked” and “saddened” by this news. He also added that she was a brilliant speaker of Hindi and a genuine “people’s person.”

Shocked & saddened by this news. I last saw Sushmaji at @PMOIndia's swearing-in two months ago. She was a brilliant speaker in Hindi, a genuine "people's person" in Government &I was proud of our excellent relationship when I chaired the External Affairs Committee. Om Shanti... https://t.co/1Q2kpUSj3x — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 6, 2019

Calling it a huge loss for the nation, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir said that he was beyond aggrieved at the passing away of the veteran leader.

I'm beyond aggrieved at the passing away of Smt. #SushmaSwaraj A veteran politician and a pillar of the BJP, she was loved by everyone. She will be remembered as the most endearing & helpful politicians of recent times. My condolences to her family and friends. A huge loss for 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/JdI0vPxRJP — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 6, 2019

Calling her a fantastic speaker and an even better listener, former chief election commissioner SY Quraishi said he was devastated at the death of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj.

When she chose to retire from active politics she told me that doctors had advised her to avoid dust and public physical contact which wasn’t possible as MP. She looked happy and relieved. Always a fantastic speaker and even better listener. Rest in peace ma’am. https://t.co/EygQUH2g6t — Dr. S.Y. Quraishi (@DrSYQuraishi) August 6, 2019

