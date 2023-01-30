Will Gujarat’s showpiece project, the GIFT City, get India’s first state-of-the-art Personal Rapid Transit (PRT) System? There is a proposal now on the table to get these driverless pods for internal travel inside the upcoming GIFT City near Ahmedabad.

The National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML), a 100 per cent owned Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) of the NHAI, has invited proposals from consultants for carrying out a feasibility study “for development of Personal Rapid Transit (PRT) System to be implemented in GIFT City, Ahmedabad, Gujarat,” as per a document seen by News18. The NHLML has been assigned the work for development of innovative and alternative mobility solutions in the country, including ropeways in various cities.

Recently, the Telangana government had also floated an idea that it would link its secretariat in Hyderabad with a metro station using the PRT system. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has also constituted a committee to look into feasibility of PRT in metros.

The PRT exists abroad with driverless pods transporting a small group of 4-8 passengers over automated corridors with passengers pressing the destination button once entering the pod and being automatically driven there.

GIFT City

The Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) is an upcoming planned business district near Ahmedabad which is expected to become a global financial and IT hub near the Sabarmati river. It is being developed over 886 acres of land.

A PRT system for internal transport in the GIFT City could be the USP of the city which is planned to be equipped with the best technology known to man. All the upcoming infrastructure in the GIFT City is based on sustainable, smart and green principles.

A branch line of the Ahmedabad Metro connecting the GIFT City with Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar is expected to be operational in 2024. The Phase-1 of the Ahmedabad Metro was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year while the foundation stone of Phase-2 of Ahmedabad Metro was laid by the PM in 2021.

The branch line of Ahmedabad Metro to GIFT City from the upcoming GNLU metro station will be part of Phase-2. An earlier plan to extend the Metro inside the GIFT city did not materalise.

Read all the Latest India News here