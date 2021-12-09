‘A Great Visionary’, ‘Will Miss Him Badly’: Army Veterans in MP’s Mhow Remember Bipin Rawat

A pall of gloom has descended on a small town of Madhya Pradesh where several army veterans have settled, some of whom have had a close association with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat who died along with his wife, Madhulika, and 11 others in a helicopter crash in Coonnor in Tamil Nadu last afternoon. The small town of Mhow houses the Infantry School, Army War College and Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (MCTE).

After they heard about Rawat’s demise, some of these army veterans have shared personal memories of their bond with the CDS.

Col KK Sharma (Retd) of the Sikh Light Infantry remembers Bipin Rawat from his NDA (National Defence Academy) days. “We had joined the NDA together and he passed out of IMA Dehradun with the Sword of Honour. He had many excellent plans for defence services, the nation will feel his loss.”

Col Anil Ummat (Retd) of the Armoured Corps remembers his childhood friend Rawat with a heavy heart: “Both of us army brats were friends since our fathers were posted in Dehradun. Later, we were together again at Dehradun as young gentlemen cadets at the IMA. And yet again as instructors in the same in 1986 which is when he tied the knot with Madhulika. We were again together in Mhow attending the JC course at the College of Combat. As a Brigadier, he had escaped unhurt in two ambushes when he was serving with the UN Peace Keeping Force in Congo. As Commander 3 Corps in Dimapur, he had escaped without serious injuries when his helicopter had crashed. Unfortunately, luck was not with him and his companions this time. He will be sorely missed by the nation, the defence services and his family and friends.”

Another Army veteran, Lt Gen J S Sandhu (Retd) of the 6/5 Gorkha Rifles said he was shocked and saddened to hear the sad news. He fondly remembers his stint as military secretary in 2018-19 and the one-to-one weekly conversations he had with Army Chief Bipin Rawat. “I also remember how he had insisted on spending some time with me in Srinagar when I was commanding 15 Corps and he as Army Chief had landed late due to bad weather and the pilots were insisting on taking off before the weather deteriorated,” Sandhu reminisces. “On the personal front, my family fondly remembers how the Rawats had attended our daughter’s marriage in Delhi in March 2019,” Sandhu added.

The founder and director of the Counter Insurgency and Jungle Warfare College, Kanker, Chhattisgarh, Brigadier BK Ponwar remembers Rawat as an enthusiastic and energetic young lieutenant who had attended the commando course at the Infantry School Commando Wing in Belgaum, Karnataka when he was posted there as an instructor in 1979-80. “I also remember how he as Army Chief would listen to me very keenly when I gave him an update about the Naxal situation. He has laid a strong foundation for inter-services cooperation and theatre commands. We will miss him badly.”

Maj Gen RN Suryavanshi (Retd) of 11 the Gorkha Rifles remembers seeing young Bipin as an NDA cadet when he was the adjutant and Rawat Sr was the second in command of 3/11 Gorkha Rifles. “He was a great visionary. Be it replacing the INSAS rifles with the Russian AK 203 or creation of theatre commands – these were all due to his forward thinking. He had personally supervised the surgical strikes in Myanmar and the Indian Army’s reply in Doklam. Madhulika was a doctor but she had stopped practicing to take care of her ailing father and later she devoted herself to welfare activities for defence families. He and his father both had commanded the same battalion – 5/11 GR. Truly a black letter day for our regiment. A great loss for the nation.”

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Rawat’s last visit to Mhow was in August when he visited MCTE. Little did the army personnel posted in Mhow know that this would be his last visit.

As told to guest writer DK Vasudevan, Mhow

