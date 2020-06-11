A Gurudwara in New York is Serving Langar to Black Lives Matter Protesters

A gurudwara in New York’s Queen Village has served food to people who are protesting over the death of George Floyd.

The pictures from the 'langar seva' were shared by Kalgidhar Trust - Baru Sahib on its official Facebook page.

"There are few people who are risking their lives for the betterment of society. Gursikhs are one of those few people. Langar-Seva is one of the basic principles in Sikhism. And the Sikh community across the globe is doing the same in this need of the hour" read the caption of the post.

Praising the efforts of the gurudwara, the Kalgidhar Trust - Baru Sahib said they are trying their best to not let anyone sleep empty-stomach.

The New York Times reported a dozen of sikh volunteers from the Queens center served 500 portions of full-fledged meals. The items included matar paneer, rice and rajma. The community also distributed 1,000 bottles of water and soda cans.

To ensure the timely delivery of food, a group of around 30 cooks was deployed. The gurudwara has served a total of 1,45,000 free meals in the last two months.

Floyd, a 46-year-old African American, died on May 25 after a white police officer in Minneapolis pinned him with a knee to the neck for nearly nine minutes.