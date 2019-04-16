English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
A Jain Version of it! Traditional Vegetarian Recipes to Try this Mahavir Jayanti
Jains refrain from consuming anything that grows underground, be it potato, roots or tubers. Mushrooms, brinjal and sago are are a strict no-no in Jain diet.
Image for representation (PTI)
As Mahavir Jayanti is approaching; there is a curiosity among people to understand the food habits followed by Jains. While Jains around the world will be busy celebrating the birth of Lord Mahavir, we are here to help you to understand food habits practiced by the Jains.
Jains are known for their pure or sattvik food items. India’s historical association with vegetarianism includes Jains at the top-most place. Known for their principles of non-violence or ahimsa, Jains make sure to apply these principles on their food habits as well. A typical Jain diet is connected to the spiritual and philosophical belief of not killing any animal, including even the minute living entity.
Be it any dish, you will find a Jain version of it, for example, Jain pizza, Jain Maggi, Jain thali, Jain pasta which has earned enough fame on their own. Jain food items do not include non-vegetarian items, onion, garlic or any item that is not permitted in Jainism. In addition, Jains also refrain from consuming anything that grows underground, be it potato, roots or tubers. Mushrooms, brinjal and sago are are a strict no-no in Jain diet. But even all these restrictions do not stop Jains from enjoying a sumptuous meal and that is why we bring you a few pure Jain food items.
1. Tamatar Kadhi
Made with tomato puree and a perfect proportion of spices, Tamatar Kadhi is an easy-to-cook option for anyone, including those who are not good chefs.
2. Annanas Panna
If you want to beat in Jain style, you should try annanas (pineapple) panna. Prepared with pineapple pulp, lime juice and black salt, this drink will leave your body refreshed in the scorching heat.
3. Moong Dal Khichdi
Are you craving for some simple yet delicious food? Try cooking moong dal khichdi. This food item is prepared using split green beans and rice, along with ghee, hing, cumin seeds and spices.
4. Kesar Shrikhand
Shrikhand is a sweet dish prepared using curd and powdered sugar and is generally consumed with puri. This rich and creamy sweetened curd combination with some dry fruits and kesar is a perfect dessert after a healthy Jain meal.
