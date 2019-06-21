A Kargil Veteran in Bengal Who is Now Leading Mamata’s Team Against ‘Cut Money’ Issue
Amid allegations of corruption in implementation of government schemes in the state, the government has formed a grievance cell to ensure to ensure the deserving people get the benefit of the schemes
Chaudhary was with the BJP in 2016 and joined the TMC to strengthen its social media team after a brief stint with the saffron party.
Kolkata: Days after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee warned some party leaders for demanding ‘cut money’ (bribe) for schemes meant for the poor people, the government has initiated inquiry against nearly 20 people who have been reportedly involved in such practices.
Amid allegations of corruption in implementation of government schemes in the state, the government has formed a grievance cell to ensure to ensure the deserving people get the benefit of the schemes and those found guilty of graft are brought to justice. A grievance cell has been formed to address any issues related to the schemes. At the forefront of the cell is Kargil war veteran (retd) Colonel Diptanshu Chaudhary.
Chaudhary was with the BJP in 2016 and joined the TMC to strengthen its social media team after a brief stint with the saffron party. Mamata has appointed him to monitor such grievances.
Chaudhary, believed to be an excellent task master, has created an amicable atmosphere in several villages and people now feel free to raise their voice against any wrong. He has briefed them about the all the government schemes and who are eligible for the schemes and how to avail them.
“This grievance cell is not a policing agency. Mamata Banerjee is the lone voice who speaks up for the poorest of poor and has the courage to say publicly that a person found guilty of corruption in beneficiary schemes will be put behind bars,” he said.
He said that inquiry against 20 people has been initiated who were found guilty cheating the villagers while in housing for the poor scheme.
“My target is to ensure government schemes reach all those who deserve it and I will not stop till each and every person gets it,” the war veteran said.
Mamata recently warned her party leaders for demanding cut money from the poor in lieu of welfare schemes. Following this, party leaders faced public ire in some districts as people demanded that their ‘cut money’ should be returned immediately. Most of the complaints came from Birbhum where people protested against ward number 10 and Ward Number 11 Councilors Manas Singha and Rabi Chunari at Sainthia in Dubrajpur.
“There is a free housing scheme for poor but I paid Rs 35,000 to avail the benefit. For the last two days nearly 50 victims are protesting in front of Sainthia municipality demanding their money back. They assured us a solution within one week,” Indrajit Das, one of the protestors said.
Another victim Shanti claimed that councilor of ward number 10 Rabi Chunari Rs 40000 for same housing scheme. “Today we met him and asked him to return our money. We would like to thank Mamata Banerjee for giving a stern message to those who are indulged in corruption. We got strength to raise our voice after she assured action against these people.”
However, the accused rubbished the allegation sand termed it a political conspiracy.
