A Lockdown Saga: The Arduous Journey of a Bereaved Son, from Delhi to a Village in Bihar
Migrant daily wage laborers make the journey to their respective villages on foot following a lockdown amid concern over spread of coronavirus in New Delhi. (AP)
Patna: Long after the governments of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh were done ferrying Bihari migrants to their homes by busloads amid coronavirus lockdown, a young daily wage labourer found himself at the Anand Vihar bus terminus in the national capital, grieving for his mother.
Mukesh Yadav alias Dipu (26), who hails from Bhagalpur district, had been crestfallen ever since receiving a call from his father on Monday evening that his mother was killed in a freak accident that left her head severed from her body.
Working as a daily wage earner since he was only 14, Dipu was out of work but had planned to stay back at his shanty in Sarai Kale Khan until receiving the terrible news.
We had been visiting the Anand Vihar bus terminus with food for the hapless migrants ever since the mass exodus began. On Monday evening, the number of people was far less and it appeared that the business of sending off migrants was over. Suddenly we spotted this young man, weeping inconsolably," says Yogita Bhayana, Delhi-based social worker.
Bhayana, who has been better known for her activism against sexual crimes in the aftermath of the Nirbhaya gangrape incident, swung into action but met initial disappointment.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
