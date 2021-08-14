'A Long Way From 1947': President Kovind Addresses the Nation on I-Day Eve | Highlights

Addressing the nation on the eve of India’s Independence Day on August 15, President Ram Nath Kovind said the country has come a long way from 1947.

“Our dream of freedom was realized through the struggle of many generations of known and unknown freedom fighters. All of them set unique examples of sacrifice and sacrifice. I bow down to the sacred memory of all those immortal fighters," Kovind said.

The President also hailed the athletes who had competed in the Olympics, calling them ‘heroes’.

President Kovind talked about the devastating second wave of Covid-19 in the country, expressing sympathy with those who had lost their loved ones, adding that he was standing with them in their loss.

