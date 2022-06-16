A Look At The Health Benefits Of Jackfruit

Apart from India, jackfruit trees are also found in Bangladesh, Malaysia, Burma, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Philippines, Caribbean islands, Northern Australia, USA, Brazil and West Africa.

Jackfruit, which is touted as one of the largest and heaviest fruits in the world, is from a family of fig trees. It can either be eaten raw or can be used while preparing a dish. It can weigh up to 40 pounds or more. Jackfruit is rich in nutrients and it is considered a vegetable and a fruit. Jackfruit reportedly originated in India and has been eaten here for thousands of years. Apart from India, jackfruit trees are also found in Bangladesh, Malaysia, Burma, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Philippines, Caribbean islands, Northern Australia, USA, Brazil and West Africa.

Now, let’s take a look at the benefits and interesting facts about jackfruit.

Interesting facts about jackfruit:

1. Jackfruit can’t survive in cold climates.

2. Young jackfruit trees can die at temperatures below 0 degree Celsius.

3. Jackfruit is the national fruit of Bangladesh.

4. Archaeological studies reveal that jackfruit was cultivated in India roughly 3000 to 6000 years ago.

5. Jackfruit trees can grow up to 100 feet high.

6. The lifespan of a jackfruit tree is 60 to 70 years.

7. In a year, a jackfruit tree can produce up to 250 fruits.

8. Ripe jackfruit is eaten as a fruit and an unripe jackfruit is prepared as a dish.

9. Jackfruit is made up of 80% water.

10. Jackfruit seeds are edible and can be roasted or boiled.

11. Jackfruit may be higher in some vitamins and minerals than apples, apricots, bananas, and avocados.

Benefits of Jackfruit:

1. Jackfruit is a great source of vitamins, minerals and proteins.

2. Jackfruit seeds can benefit your gut.

3. The potassium in jackfruit can help lower your blood pressure.

4. High amount of vitamin C in a jackfruit may help protect your skin from sun damage.

5. It can lower inflammation in your body.

6. Jackfruit keeps the heart healthy as it contains potassium and fibre, which promotes a healthy heart.

One should avoid jackfruit if they have certain allergies or health conditions. It is advised to consult a doctor before consuming the food in case of health issues.

