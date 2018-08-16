A Look Back at Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Last Press Briefing

During his last media interaction in 2006 in Lucknow, former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee said not much should be read into the leadership change in the BJP and that the party will fight the future election under LK Advani.The video of the last media interaction of Vajpayee, on the occasion of BJP National Executive meet at Scientific Convention Centre in Lucknow, shows him dressed in traditional kurta pyjama along with dark blue jacket. He was seen walking with the help of a stick. He was also sporting spectacles and had a big red ‘teeka’ on his forehead.On the question of any change in the leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Vajpayee had said, “There should be no confusion on the question of leadership of BJP. The leadership keeps changing, senior leaders keep coming. It’s a constant process. Whatever he (Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi) said is nothing earth shattering.”At the same press conference, Atal ji said that BJP will fight the future election under the leadership of LK Advani.“Advani ji is our leader and party will fight under his leadership,” said Vajpayee.The other BJP Leaders which can be seen in the video include his close aide, senior BJP leader and former MP Lalji Tandon, former UP CM Kalyan Singh, Sumitra Mahajan, Kesri Nath Tripathi and Kusum Rai.Post the press briefing, Vajpayee addressed a public gathering for the then Mayoral post contestant and current Deputy CM of state Dinesh Sharma at Kapoorthala area of Aliganj locality in Lucknow.