A Lost-and-found Tale Spanning a Decade: How Aamir Became Aman and Then Aamir Again

It’s a lost-and-found tale reminiscent of countless Bollywood films. And it even has a happy ending. The setting of this real-life drama was Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur city. A young mentally challenged boy, Aamir, who went missing from here in 2011 has finally been reunited with his family a decade later.

All this while, the boy was raised as Aman by a person in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

Born in Jabalpur in a Muslim family, Aamir vanished one day in 2011 after leaving for school. His family made spirited efforts to locate the boy who had an intellectual disability and also sought help from the police but to no avail.

Slowly they resigned to their fate and stopped the search.

Aamir, on the other hand, after roaming around had boarded various trains and was finally spotted by Childline. As the boy was mentally challenged, and could not offer any information about his family, the NGO handed him over to an orphanage run by a man named Samarth Rajaram Damle from Nagpur.

Damle took care of the boy, named him Aman, and started his treatment and education.

Sometime later, the orphanage had to shut down and most of the children there were adopted by various families. But as Aamir had an intellectual disability, no one came for him. Damle then decided to make him a part of his own family, comprising his son and a daughter.

A couple of years ago, Damle decided to get an Aadhaar card made for the boy, in which he faced some problems. He then approached the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) with a complaint. The process of registration was repeated recently and as the boy’s thumb impressions were taken, it emerged that he was Aamir, the son of Jabalpur resident Ayub Khan.

Damle began a search and with the help of some local contacts recently managed to trace the family. However, there was a twist in the dramatic tale.

Around 20 days ago, the Khan family reached Nagpur to take Aamir with them but the boy refused to go with his biological parents. Shattered, they returned home without their son.

Some days later, though, Aamir himself called up his father in Jabalpur and wished to meet him. Accordingly, the Damle family took him to Jabalpur and, after spending a few days together, left Aamir there with his parents and returned to Nagpur.

For the past few days, Aamir has been living with his family but on Sunday, he went to Nagpur to celebrate the birthday of his foster mother and then returned.

Members of the Khan family say they have no words to express their happiness and gratitude for the Damles who took care of their son like a family member and also helped him study till class X.

A tea stall owner, Aamir’s father Ayub Khan recounted how his son would occasionally go missing, and one day he left for school and did not return. After a frantic search they gave up hope of finding him, but recently the Nagpur family contacted them and invited them over. His son, however, could not recognise them. “A few days later, he called me up and said he wished to return. And, so, after some legal formalities, we got our son back," he said. “We are indebted to the Damle family and we will let our son study further."

Yasmin, Aamir’s aunt, also narrated how Nagpur police contacted the local corporator and they went to meet Aamir over there. “After Aamir could not identify us, he called me up and spoke to my brother-in-law, wishing to return,” she said, expressing gratitude to the Damle family and the police.

Station house officer Hanumantaal Umesh Gohani said Nagpur police had inquired about missing boys from Jabalpur and finally located Ayub, a native of Tedhi Neem area, whose son had disappeared a decade ago. “After formalities, we handed over the boy to his family," said the officer, lauding the incident as a unique example of interreligious unity.

Aamir, or Aman, is delighted to reunite with his family after all these years and said he would stay in touch with the Damles, who took care of him like a son. “I will try to be a son to both families,” he said.

(With inputs from Pavan Patel)

