'A Lot Can be Conveyed Through Silence': Mamata Pens Cryptic Poem on Ayodhya Verdict After BJP Jibe

Kolkata: Amid raging criticism from the BJP for remaining “silent” on the Ayodhya verdict, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee shared a cryptic poem ‘Unsaid’ in which she wrote that “often, a lot can be conveyed through silence”.

Ever since the Supreme Court announced its verdict paving the way for a Ram temple on the disputed land, Banerjee’s silence has been palpable even in the face of ‘instigation’ by BJP leaders like Dilip Ghosh and Kailash Vijayvargiya.

While Ghosh questioned the West Bengal CM over her “silence”, Vijayvargiya said, “Why is there a stoic silence from Bengal’s ruling leaders over Ayodhya verdict. It was a historic judgement and surprisingly there was no reaction from them (the TMC camp)? Don’t do politics on this issue...Jai Shree Ram.”

However, it seems that both the leaders seemed to have missed Banerjee’s cryptic poem on the issue that was shared on her official Facebook page hours after the verdict came was pronounced on November 9.

“Unsaid...Often, a lot can be conveyed through silence. Not saying something, is often stronger than saying anything,” Banerjee’s poem reads.

Her poem further reads, “The hunger for food grows when you are hungry. When sleep is elusive, then you realise the power of sleep. We take the power of them for granted too. The intensity of pain is realised when you are in deep sorrow. When you are unable to express your thoughts it creates a pain, which manifests into mental pollution. Words open the floodgate of emotions. Words speak to each other. Words left unsaid are painful. Accumulated over time, they pierce your heart.”

A senior TMC leader who did not wish to be named confirmed, “Her poem titled Unsaid/Silence is on Ayodhya in general. It was on the years of issues related to the site. It’s a wonderful poem. There are already more than 6000 likes and 789 shares.”

On November 7, two days before the Ayodhya verdict, while addressing a press conference after a meeting of the party’s working committee, Banerjee had said, “No one (to her party leaders) will say anything on the Ayodhya issue. I will say, if I want to say something on this issue. We don’t know what will be the verdict. All the political parties are appealing for peace and I also appeal for peace.”

Reacting to Banerjee’s cryptic statement, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had said, “Making an earnest effort to read between the lines. All my actions as Governor and Chancellor are as scripted in the Constitution and Acts of Universities.”

Dhankhar’s reaction came after Banerjee without naming the Governor, accused him of unwarranted ‘interference’ in the state’s academic affairs.

This is also not the first time that the Trinamool Congress supremo had penned a poem. Earlie this year, following her party’s poor performance in the Lok Sabha Elections she had shared a poem titled ‘I Do Not Agree’ targeting the saffron brigade without naming the BJP and its party leaders.

Excerpts of her poem after the Lok Sabha poll debacle reads, “I don’t believe in the colour of communalism. I don’t believe in selling religious aggression. I believe in a religion that draws light from humanism.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.