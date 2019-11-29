Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

A Maharashtra Gram Panchayat to Cancel Ration Cards of Those Defecating in Open

The 5,000-plus residents of Jarandi in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district have toilets in their homes with enough water supply, but some still choose to relieve themselves in the open, especially on the entry road to the village, the sarpanch said.

PTI

Updated:November 29, 2019, 1:50 PM IST
A Maharashtra Gram Panchayat to Cancel Ration Cards of Those Defecating in Open
Image for representation.

Aurangabad: In a bid to discourage open defecation, the gram panchayat of Jarandi village here in Maharashtra has decided to cancel ration cards of families even if one of the members is caught defecating in the open.

The authorities have also decided to offer tax benefits to villagers who report about those relieving themselves in the open.

"We passed a resolution on Wednesday recommending cancellation of ration cards of families if any member is caught defecating in the open," sarpanch of Jarandi gram panchayat Samadhan Tayade said.

Villagers will get tax benefits if they click pictures of people defecating in the open and submit them to the gram panchayat, he added.

The 5,000-plus residents of Jarandi in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district have toilets in their homes with enough water supply, but some still choose to relieve themselves in the open, especially on the entry road to the village, the sarpanch said.

Despite the government's efforts to make villages open-defecation free, some people continue the habit, Tayade said.

This has been a long-standing demand of the villagers and this resolution will help penalise those who practise the unhygienic habit, he added.

"We held a gram sabha on Wednesday and decided to take a strict action against those defecating in the open," gramsevak Sunil Mangrule said.

