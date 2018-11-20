Minor Among Two Arrested for Shooting Obscene Video of Woman in Jaipur

The police arrested two persons, including a minor boy on charges of shooting obscene videos of a married woman in Jajpur district and circulating them on social media platforms.The 16-year-old boy, the woman's brother-in-law, and his 20-year-old friend were arrested for allegedly filming the woman with a mobile phone when she was bathing in the bathroomof her house in Balipadia village, police said on Monday.The two, who were arrested on Sunday night after a complaint was lodged, shot the video from a small window of the bathroom.The mobile phone used in the shooting was seized. The victim's family members came to know about it after some of their friends informed them that several videos of the woman has been posted on social media, police said.