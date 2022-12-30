'A Mother's Death is Life's Biggest...': How Oppn Leaders Condoled the Demise of PM Modi's Mother Heeraben

Condolences for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the demise of his mother Heeraben Modi cut across the political divide on Friday as several opposition leaders shared their prayers for the departed soul.

Heeraben Modi, 99-years-old, passed away at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad where she was admitted on Wednesday after her health deteriorated.

“Hiraben Modi passed away on December 30, 2022 at 3:30 am during treatment at the UN Mehta Heart Hospital," a medical bulletin said.

Announcing his mother’s demise, PM Modi said on Twitter that “a great journey of 100 years" has ended. “A great journey of 100 years has come to an end. I have witnessed three qualities in mother, a journey like that of a tapasvi (saint), a selfless worker and life dedicated to values," Modi tweeted.

“When I met her on her 100th birthday she told one thing which I always remember. ‘Kam karo buddhi thi, jivan jivo suddhi thi’ (work using your brain and live life with purity," he tweeted.

Among the first leaders in the Opposition to express their condolence were Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, AAP leader and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and BSP chief Mayawati.

“My heartfelt condolences to Sri @narendramodi ji on the loss of his beloved mother. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire family in this hour of grief,” Kharge tweeted.

Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Smt. Heeraben Modi.My heartfelt condolences to Sri @narendramodi ji on the loss of his beloved mother. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire family in this hour of grief. — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) December 30, 2022

“May God give peace to the departed pious soul and courage to Shri @narendramodi ji and all his family members in these moments of pain," said Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी की माता जी के निधन का दुखद समाचार मिला।ईश्वर दिवंगत पुण्यात्मा को श्रीचरणों में स्थान दें एवं श्री @narendramodi जी और उनके परिवार के समस्त सदस्यों को पीड़ा के इन क्षणों में साहस दें। ॐ शांति! — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) December 30, 2022

“Received the sad news of Prime Minister @narendramodi’s mother’s demise … I express my condolences to the Prime Minister and his entire family in this hour of grief," Mann tweeted in Hindi.

प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi की माता जी के निधन की दुखद खबर मिली…एक मां का जिंदगी से जाना जीवन की सबसे बड़ी ना पूरी होने वाली कमी है…दुख की इस घड़ी में प्रधानमंत्री जी और उनके पूरे परिवार के प्रति मैं अपनी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूं… ईश्वर माता जी को अपने चरणों में निवास दे…— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) December 30, 2022

“Extremely saddened by the news of the demise of Heeraben, mother of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. My deepest condolences to his entire family," tweeted Mayawati in Hindi.

प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी जी की माता श्रीमती हीराबेन के निधन हो जाने की खबर अति-दुःखद। उनके पूरे परिवार के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदना। कुदरत उन्हें एवं उनके सभी चाहने वालों को इस दुःख को सहन करने की शक्ति प्रदान करे।— Mayawati (@Mayawati) December 30, 2022

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted: “Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Smt. Heeraben Modi. She lived a life of extraordinary courage."

Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Smt. Heeraben Modi. She lived a life of extraordinary courage. My heartfelt condolences to Hon. PM @narendramodi ji & entire Modi family. Om shanti. pic.twitter.com/EMmDPpiDQP— Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) December 30, 2022

“Deepest condolences to Hon’ble @narendramodi ji on the passing away of his mother. May her soul rest in eternal peace. Om Shanti," said Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra.

Deepest condolences to Hon’ble @narendramodi ji on the passing away of his mother. May her soul rest in eternal peace. Om Shanti.— Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) December 30, 2022

Heeraben, also called Heeraba, lived at Raysan village near Gandhinagar city with PM Modi’s younger brother Pankaj Modi. The prime minister regularly visited Raysan and spent time with his mother during most of his Gujarat visits.

Over the years, PM Modi has shared several heartwarming photos of him seeking birthday blessings from his mother.

Earlier this year, he penned an emotional letter as Heeraben Modi completed 99 years and entered her 100th year. Recalling his childhood with Heeraba, PM Modi had shared how his mother’s small efforts reflected bigger changes.

“During the rains, our roof would leak, and the house would flood. Mother would place buckets and utensils below the leaks to collect the rainwater. Even in this adverse situation, Mother would be a symbol of resilience. You will be surprised to know that she’d use this water for the next few days. What better example than this of water conservation! (sic)," he had written in a blog.

“My mother is as simple as she is extraordinary. Just like all mothers," he added in the blog post, which was made available in several regional languages besides Hindi and English.

Read all the Latest India News here