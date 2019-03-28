A Movie Can't Affect Ayodhya Mediation, Observes SC as it Refuses to Stall Release of 'Ram Ki Janmabhoomi'

A movie cannot affect the outcome of the mediation process in Ayodhya land dispute, the Supreme Court observed on Thursday.A bench headed by Justice SA Bobde was categorical in stating that if parties want to settle this dispute, the would not be affected by a movie. The observation by the bench came as a petition was mentioned before it to stop the release of a film 'Ram Ki Janmabhoomi'.Advocate Lily Thomas, appearing for petitioner Prince Tucy who claims to be a descendant of Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar, had mentioned the matter for an urgent hearing since the movie is slated to be released on Friday.Thomas said that release of the movie may impact the Supreme Court-ordered mediation in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri title dispute.But the bench was unimpressed. "Do you think a movie can affect the outcome of the mediation? If the parties want to settle the dispute, they will. If they don't want to settle it, they won't. A movie has nothing to do with it," replied Justice Bobde.Refusing an urgent hearing, Justice Bobde added: "We are not so pessimistic. No film can come in the way of media iron if parties want to settle it."The petition by Prince Yakub Tucy had also claimed that film had content defaming the Mughal family, including emperor Babur, apart from dangers of flaring up communal tension.The Delhi High Court had a day ago declined to entertain Tucy's plea, observing people have to be tolerant if the freedom of speech and expression guaranteed under the Constitution has to survive.