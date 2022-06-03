A Murder, Two Gangs and Links to University Days: Why is Vikramjit Singh's Murder Popping Up in Sidhu Moose Wala's Death

In a new revelation in Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder, Sachin Bishnoi, who is allegedly a part of the gang of the jailed criminal Lawrence Bishnoi, confessed to murder and said he had killed the Punjabi singer to take ‘revenge’.

Sachin Bishnoi made a virtual call to News18 India from an account that showed his display picture. He had earlier posted a picture with a gun, ‘taking responsibility’ in the murder.

Punjab Police officials have so far said that the Moosewala was killed as an act of revenge by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which wanted to avenge the murder of one Vikramjit Singh aka Vicky Middukhera on August 7 last year.

News18 takes a close look at the case and traces the story around Youth Akali Dal leader Vikramjit Singh.

Student Leader Vikramjit Singh

33-year-old Vikramjit Singh, aka Vicky Middukhera, was a Youth Akali Dal leader. Middukhera, a resident of Middukhera village in Bathinda district, used the name of his village as his surname.

According to The Indian Express, Singh shifted to Chandigarh to pursue his college education. He used to live in Sector 69 in Mohali and was shot dead on August 7, 2021. Reports said that there were allegations that Sidhu Moose Wala’s manager Shagunpreet Singh had hired the members of one Kaushal gang for Vicky Middukhera’s murder. Singh later fled the country after his name cropped up in the case.

The report said that he had supported Lawrence Bishnoi while he was contesting as a student leader of Students Organisation of Panjab University at DAV College, Sector 10.

Handpicked by Sukhbir Singh Badal

Vicky Middukhera, for a long time, was a member of Students Organisation of Panjab University. However, he switched to Student Organisation of India (SOI), supported by Youth Akali Dal and later senior Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal had handpicked him as Chandigarh president of the SOI.

Middukhera landed in controversy in June 2015, when he was found copying in entrance exam of a law course. Later, he took admission in Masters course of Defence Studies and continued studying in Punjab University.

He had a wide network of friends among youths in Punjab.

No major criminal record

FIR registered at Sector 39 police station in Chandigarh in October, 2020 mentioning his name as a member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang active in Tricity. The FIR alleged that he used to provide logistics support to gang members.

Common link with Sidhu Moose Wala’s Murder

Mansa Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Toora said that there was a rivalry between the Lawrence Bishnoi and Lucky Patial gangs, and the attack on Sidhu Moose Wala could be connected to it. He also said that the name of Moosewala’s manager had come up in the murder of Vicky Middukhera.

After Sidhu’s murder, Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar wrote on social media that he and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were behind the murder and added that Sidhu Moose Wala’s name had surfaced in the murder of Middukhera.

On May 29, Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab’s Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. A gangster called Goldie Brar had also claimed responsibility in the murder. When asked about this, Sachin said, “He is our brother. His brother was also murdered by these people.”

