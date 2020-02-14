Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

A ‘Mushaira’ Against CAA, NRC in Lucknow on Valentine’s Day as Clock Tower Protest Completes 1 Month

The Mushaira, organised at the iconic Clock Tower, will also see some renowned names taking part in it.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18.com@qazifarazahmad

Updated:February 14, 2020, 11:14 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
A ‘Mushaira’ Against CAA, NRC in Lucknow on Valentine’s Day as Clock Tower Protest Completes 1 Month
An Anti-CAA protest at the Clock Tower in Lucknow .

Lucknow: As the ongoing protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at Ghanta Ghar complete a month on Friday, the coordination committee said it will organise a “Mushaira” to celebrate ‘love and resistance’ on the occasion of Valentine’s Day.

The protest is being organized at the iconic Clock Tower from 4pm.

The event named as ‘Bazm-E-Mushaira, Celebrating Love and Resistance’ will also see some renowned poets taking part in it. Some of the famous names invited for the Mushaira include include Shabeena Adeeb, Hasan Kazmi, Soaib Anwar along with Jauhar Kanpuri, Charan Singh Basher, Umar Farooqui, Anupam Srivastava and Pappu Lakhnavi.

“There is a reason behind naming the event with ‘Love and Resistance’. As we all know that today forces are working towards dividing the society, so on the occasion of Valentine’s Day we will give a message of love and peace to the people from Ghantaghar,” Shahrukh Ahmed, a member of the Ghantaghar Coordination Committee said.

Meanwhile, police forces have also been deployed near the protest site . Several FIRS have been filed and hundreds of unnamed people have been accused of violating section 144 of the Indian Penal Code but nothing has deterred the protesters till now.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram