A ‘Mushaira’ Against CAA, NRC in Lucknow on Valentine’s Day as Clock Tower Protest Completes 1 Month

Lucknow: As the ongoing protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at Ghanta Ghar complete a month on Friday, the coordination committee said it will organise a “Mushaira” to celebrate ‘love and resistance’ on the occasion of Valentine’s Day.

The protest is being organized at the iconic Clock Tower from 4pm.

The event named as ‘Bazm-E-Mushaira, Celebrating Love and Resistance’ will also see some renowned poets taking part in it. Some of the famous names invited for the Mushaira include include Shabeena Adeeb, Hasan Kazmi, Soaib Anwar along with Jauhar Kanpuri, Charan Singh Basher, Umar Farooqui, Anupam Srivastava and Pappu Lakhnavi.

“There is a reason behind naming the event with ‘Love and Resistance’. As we all know that today forces are working towards dividing the society, so on the occasion of Valentine’s Day we will give a message of love and peace to the people from Ghantaghar,” Shahrukh Ahmed, a member of the Ghantaghar Coordination Committee said.

Meanwhile, police forces have also been deployed near the protest site . Several FIRS have been filed and hundreds of unnamed people have been accused of violating section 144 of the Indian Penal Code but nothing has deterred the protesters till now.

