Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

A University in Nagpur Will Now Have Lessons on History of RSS and its Role in 'Nation-building'

A source close to the development said the move is part of efforts to make students aware about 'new trends' in history.

PTI

Updated:July 9, 2019, 4:45 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
A University in Nagpur Will Now Have Lessons on History of RSS and its Role in 'Nation-building'
Volunteers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Image for representation. (Photo: Getty Images)
Loading...

Nagpur: The history of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its role in 'nation-building' have been included in the syllabus of a university based in Nagpur, where the Sangh has headquarters.

The Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University has included RSS history in the second year BA (History) course. While the third section of the syllabus has details about the role of RSS in nation-building, the first section speaks about the establishment of the Congress party and the rise of Jawaharlal Nehru and the second section dwells on issues like the civil disobedience movement.

A source close to the development said the move is part of efforts to make students aware about 'new trends' in history.

Satish Chafle, a member of the Board of Studies of the university, told PTI Tuesday that a chapter on the Sangh's role in nation-building has been introduced in the History of India (1885-1947) unit, which is part of the fourth semester for the second year of Bachelor of Arts (History) course.

The university syllabus had a chapter on "introduction to RSS" for the MA (History) course in 2003-2004.

"This year, we have introduced the contribution of the RSS in the nation building for the students of history so that they can know about new trends that take place in history. New trends like Marxism, new Marxism or new modernism have become a part of history as new trends," he said.

Justifying the move, Chafle said rewriting of history brings new facts before the society.

"Nationalist school of thoughts (including leaders like) Lokmanya Tilak is also part of the Indian history. Similarly, history of the Sangh is a part of the nationalist school. Hence, introduction to RSS was included in the course," he said.

The induction of a chapter on the RSS has created a flutter.

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant tweeted, "Where would Nagpur University find reference of RSS & Nation Building? It is most divisive force which collaborated with British, opposed freedom movement, didn't hoist Tricolor for 52 yrs calling it inauspicious, wanted

Manusmriti in lieu of constitution, spreads Hatred."

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram