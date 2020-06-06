A New Recruit Surprised With Virtual Birthday Party on First Day of Work

Several occasions have been held virtually during the COVID-19 lockdown, as millions decided to stay indoors, often away from their near and dear ones.

Be it hosting meetings or enjoying virtual happy hours by means of video conferencing, most of us have adapted to these changes as the new normal due to health guidelines that advocate social distancing and self-quarantine.

An employee, who was pleasantly surprised by his co-workers on his birthday, shared his story on Facebook.

Aditya Dogra who recently joined a new organization during the Covid-19 pandemic, turned a year older on May 30.

He wasn’t handed over any assignments until he received an invite for a 3 hour meeting ahead of his special day. The video conference call was to be held in the presence of the entire team along with the Dept head and the Div head Dogra childishly wondered to himself, “Why did it have to be my birthday + Saturday + early morning long duration call.”

Little did he know that he was soon in for a delightful surprise. The meeting started with him greeting his fellow team members, who wished him before the commencement of presentation for the meeting.

Since, a real-life party is out of question, his workplace decided to make him feel special anyway.

His celebration opened with the first slide that pleasantly surprised him. He was asked to virtually cut a cake amidst cheer from the whole team.

Dogra soon realized it was a setup by his co-workers to wish and surprise him, as there was no other slide in the presentation.

Finally, he expressed gratitude towards everyone for taking the time and effort and described it as the best personal gesture in his professional life.



