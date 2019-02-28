English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
A Pilot Project Was Recently Carried Out, Time For Real One Now: PM Modi
The PM was speaking at an award ceremony for scientists at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital.
PM Modi at an event in Delhi on Feb 28, 2019.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday appeared to be making a reference to India's air strikes on terror camps in Pakistan when he said a "pilot project" was recently carried out and now the "real one" has to be done as the earlier exercise was a practice.
Speaking at an award ceremony for scientists, he said, "You spend your life in laboratories. You have a tradition of first doing a pilot project. It is later scaled up. So recently a pilot project happened", as the audience burst into applause.
Modi continued, "Now the real one has to be done. Earlier one was a practice. And the real is to actually give a standing ovation to today's award winners. We will give a standing ovation."
These remarks of the prime minister were later tweeted by the ruling BJP.
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results