1-min read

A Pilot Project Was Recently Carried Out, Time For Real One Now: PM Modi

The PM was speaking at an award ceremony for scientists at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital.

PTI

Updated:February 28, 2019, 8:38 PM IST
PM Modi at an event in Delhi on Feb 28, 2019.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday appeared to be making a reference to India's air strikes on terror camps in Pakistan when he said a "pilot project" was recently carried out and now the "real one" has to be done as the earlier exercise was a practice.

Speaking at an award ceremony for scientists, he said, "You spend your life in laboratories. You have a tradition of first doing a pilot project. It is later scaled up. So recently a pilot project happened", as the audience burst into applause.

Modi continued, "Now the real one has to be done. Earlier one was a practice. And the real is to actually give a standing ovation to today's award winners. We will give a standing ovation."

These remarks of the prime minister were later tweeted by the ruling BJP.
