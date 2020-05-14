A Rare Two-Headed Turtle Has Now Found a Home in a US Natural Museum





The Virginia Living Museum in the United States has welcomed its newest and perhaps most unique member. The museum has adopted a rare two-headed baby turtle which was found in the wild a few days ago.







The turtle suffers a condition known as polycephaly which is scientifically described as a situation of having two heads.



The official Facebook handle of the Virginia Living Museum mentioned that while polycephaly is rare, it occurs occasionally in turtles and other reptiles.







While some turtles might have two heads located side-by-side, others may have it in opposite ends of the body.







The information shared on the video also explained, “Unfortunately, turtles with this condition have a hard time making it past the first year. Some can make it to adulthood, and we'll do our best to help him get there”.







The cute yet rare baby turtle was found in Suffolk, Virginia.







Here is a look at the Facebook video:





