A Rare View of Royal Bengal Tiger Sauntering Around Herd of Deer at Kaziranga National Park

In the deep forest of Kohora in Kaziranga National Park, an adult Royal Bengal Tiger strolled along with a parcel of deer. All seemed comfortable in the presence of each other, though a watchful deer barked form a distance. Not often does one get to witness such scenes in the national park that is home to 121 Royal Bengal Tigers.

A tiger does not shout its Tigritude,it acts. I asked him, Tigers devour deer;why do deer live besides the tigers then?It's doctrine. Tigers never jump over deer if they don't feel hungry. Captured by Bishwajit Chetry, Kohora KNP. pic.twitter.com/JPHxouUPdN— Niloy (@Niloy44376362) August 8, 2021

The tiger population in Assam has increased to 200 in 2021 from 159 in 2018 while three of its Tiger reserves — Kaziranga, Manas, and Orang — have received the accreditation of the Global Conservation Assured/Tiger Standards (CA/TS) in July. At present, there are 121 big cats in Kaziranga, 48 in Manas, 28 in Orang, and three in Nameri tiger reserves.

Eastern Swamp Deer is unique mainly to Assam’s Kaziranga National Park (KNP) and Manas National Park. This endangered deer species has a global population of around 2,000 only and most of those are thriving in Kaziranga National Park.

Some of the spices have been translocated to Manas National Park from the KNP. The swamp deer is the most unobtrusive of the Kaziranga National Park’s big five animals, the others being the rhino, Bengal tiger, elephant and Asiatic water buffalo in that order of prominence.

