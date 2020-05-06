A Record 1,233 Covid-19 Cases Take Maharashtra Tally to 16,758, Death Toll Touches 651

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported a staggering 1,233 COVID-19 cases -- a new single-day high -- taking the tally to 16,758, while 34 more patients died -- 25 of them in Mumbai -- raising the toll to 651, said a state health department official.



This was second time in a week that the state has reported new COVID-19 cases in four digits in a single day, he said. The previous one-day high was 1,008 cases, reported on May 1.

The state, the worst-hit by the viral disease in the country, also recorded death of 34 more patients, taking the toll to 651, said the official. Of the 34 deaths, 25 were from Mumbai city, three each from Pune city and Akola city, one each from Jalgaon city and Solapur city, he said.

A resident of Uttar Pradesh, undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in the state, has also died, the official said.

According to the state authorities, Mumbai city has recorded 10,714 cases and 412 deaths so far. With this, Mumbai city, the worst affected by the disease in Maharashtra, also crossed the 10,000-case mark.

The Thane division, defined by the state health department as also comprising Mumbai city, has reported a total of 12,716 cases and 441 deaths so far.

Except reports of the BMC, the data cleaning process of all districts and municipal corporations in Maharashtra has been completed as per the Union governments instructions.

"There has been an increase in the cumulative figures because laboratory reports are being scrutinised and state figures are subjected to change, the official said.

There are 2,351 COVID-19 cases in the Pune division with 132 deaths so far. Of these, Pune city alone has reported 1,861 cases and 115 deaths.

The Kolhapur division, that covers Western Maharashtra and Konkan, has 71 cases and four deaths followed by the Nashik division, 632 cases and 31 deaths, the official said.

The Aurangabad division in central Maharashtra has 441 cases of COVID-19 patients along with 12 deaths, while the Latur division has seen 54 cases and three deaths so far.

There are 273 cases in the Akola division and 20 deaths; 188 cases and two deaths in the Nagpur division. The number of COVID-19 patients from other states who are receiving treatment here stood at 32, while six such people have succumbed to the coronavirus infection, the official said.

The state has so far carried out COVID-19 tests of 1,90,879 people, of which 1,73,838 tested negative and 16,758 positive, he said. There are 1,048 active containment zones in the state.

As many as 11,692 health squads have so far completed surveillance of 51.14 lakh population, he said. The state has so far discharged 3,094 patients after recovery.

There are 2,11,112 people in home quarantine and another 13,107 in institutional quarantine, he said.