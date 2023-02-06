A Rosy Day for Flower Sellers as Demand, Prices Surge, Gives Fresh Relief to Covid-hit Markets

Different types of roses have already started arriving in flower shops in Cooch Behar. On the occasion of Rose Day, there is a huge demand for rose flowers in the market. After overcoming the covid situation of the last two years, this year’s ‘Rose Day’ celebration is expected to be much better. In that sense, the demand for rose flowers in the market has already started to increase.

However, the price of roses is increasing along with the demand.

A farmer from the Maruganj area of Cooch Behar has benefited a lot financially by cultivating this flower. He is doing this cultivation in a small plot of land adjacent to his own house.

Rose farmer Kamal Burman says that he has been cultivating roses for about eight years. He has about 2,000 to 2,500 rose plants on this land. Each flower is sold in the market for Rs 2-5. He said that many people can become financially self-reliant through rose cultivation.

Rose flowers can be ordered from various florists in the market during the wedding season or on various occasions. Apart from this, orders for these flowers also come from various decoration shops. A flower takes 8-10 days to fully bloom. So the production level of rose flowers increases a lot.

However, to cultivate this flower, it is necessary to prepare it on suitable land. At present, three to four types of rose flowers are seen in the market. Different florists have already started stocking rose flowers in the market.

Apart from this, Valentine’s Day is a few days after ‘Rose Day’. Even on that day, the demand for these rose flowers will be very high. All in all, there is a possibility that rose prices will be on fire in the market on Valentine’s Day this year.

Read all the Latest India News here