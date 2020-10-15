A Senior Postman Left Home to Deliver Letters Amid Rain in Hyderabad. He Never Returned

When 50-year-old Sunder Raj responded to his call of duty on October 13, little did he know that fate had other plans, as the senior mail man who fell into a swirling rainwater storm here while on his way to deliver letters was found dead on Thursday.
According to police, his body was fished out of Nagole lake, which was overflowing with rain water following downpour in the last two days. Efforts were on to locate missing persons, who were washed away in floods due to heavy rains that pounded the city on Tuesday and Wednesday, police said.
The Nagpur University has rescheduled its online final year examination of pharmacy stream that was scheduled on Thursday, as several students faced connectivity issue after Vodafone Idea services got affected, a senior official said. The exam will now be held on Friday morning. Subscribers of Vodafone Idea in Maharashtra started facing connectivity issues since Thursday morning as a key site in Pune got flooded after heavy rains.
Oct 15, 2020 9:39 PM (IST)
In Solapur district, 8,000 were rescued and six persons died in wall collapse in the temple town of Pandharpur on Wednesday, while remaining deaths too occured in rain-and flood-related incidents.
Oct 15, 2020 9:07 PM (IST)
27 People Die of Rain-related Incidents in Maharashtra | At least 27 people have died in rain-related incidents in Solapur, Sangli and Pune districts of Western Maharashtra, officials said on Thursday. Over 20,000 people were evacuated to safer places in these three districts. State capital Mumbai too witnessed water-logging in many areas after overnight rains on Thursday.
Oct 15, 2020 8:11 PM (IST)
Karnataka CM to Review Situation in Rain, Flood Ravaged Districts | Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday said he will hold a review meeting with administrations of districts that have been affected by torrential rain and floods, and that necessary funds were being released for taking up relief work. "I will be holding a review meeting with Deputy Commissioners of all the districts tomorrow (Friday) via video conferencing and I'm also releasing necessary funds," Yediyurappa told reporters.
Oct 15, 2020 7:56 PM (IST)
Relief Measures on 'War Footing': CM | Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed officials concerned to take up relief measures on a war footing to the people who are facing trouble due to heavy rains and flash floods. He said that in the submerged areas, Rice, pulses and other essential commodities, food and three Quilts per house should be distributed from the government side. The CM announced immediate financial assistance of Rs 5 Crore to the GHMC for the relief works under the Hyderabad city limits.
Oct 15, 2020 7:48 PM (IST)
Maharashtra CM Puts State Machinery on Alert in View of Heavy Rains | Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday asked the state administration, Army, Navy and Air Force to be on high alert to tackle any emergency arising out of heavy rains and flood-like situation in parts of western Maharashtra and Marathwada.
Oct 15, 2020 7:45 PM (IST)
Alert | Fifty People Died in Torrential Rains and Flash Floods in Telangana, including 11 in Hyderabad.
Oct 15, 2020 7:29 PM (IST)
As many as 109 teams of the NDRF comprising of modern rescue equipment are deployed in various parts of the country for the prompt response during flood and other emergencies, of which 24 fully equipped teams are deployed widely in Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra, says NDRF.
Oct 15, 2020 7:02 PM (IST)
Rescue Operations by NDRF Underway | Four NDRF teams have been deployed in Hyderabad & surrounding cities in the flood-affected areas. Today, NDRF teams evacuated more than 2,000 persons in Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts to safer places. Rescue operations still underway: NDRF.
Western Maharashtra and coastal districts have been receiving heavy rains since Wednesday resulting in damage to property and lives.
Oct 15, 2020 6:41 PM (IST)
Weather Update | "Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places would occur over Konkan and Goa and adjoining ghat areas of Maharashtra. Extremely heavy falls (more than 20 cm per day) are also likely over south Konkan and adjoining ghat areas of Maharashtra," the IMD said on the expected rainfall on Thursday. For Friday, the IMD said light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places would occur over Konkan and Goa and heavy falls at isolated places over coastal districts of south Gujarat.
Oct 15, 2020 6:37 PM (IST)
Weather Update | Low pressure over south-central Maharashtra and south Konkan is likely to move over the Arabian Sea and intensify into a depression in the next 48 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday. Under the influence of this cyclonic circulation, heavy rains are expected over the ghat areas of Maharashtra, Konkan and south Gujarat during the next two days, the IMD said. Western Maharashtra and coastal districts have been receiving heavy rains since Wednesday resulting in damage to property and lives.
In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he urged the Centre to release Rs 1,350 crore immediately for rehabilitation and relief works.
Oct 15, 2020 6:08 PM (IST)
Over 8,000 Evacuated in Maharashtra's Solapur District | Over 8,000 people from Pandharpur tehsil in western Maharashtra's Solapur district have been shifted to safer places following heavy rains, an official said on Thursday. The district is witnessing heavy showers for the last two days. "Excess water is being released from Ujani Dam into the Nira and Bhima rivers, so as a precaution, around 8,400 people living along river banks in the Pandharpur tehsil have been shifted to safer places," said Sachin Dhole, Sub Divisional Officer.
Oct 15, 2020 6:00 PM (IST)
The Army is involved in the rescue and relief operations in parts of the city hit by rain fury and deluge along with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and evacuated several marooned people on Wednesday. The Army personnel launched flood relief and rescue columns in Bandlaguda area here on a requisition from the state government, a Defence release said. READ MORE
Oct 15, 2020 5:32 PM (IST)
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reviewed the flood situation in the state. Apart from the NDRF, Army, Navy and the Indian Air Force have been kept on high alert for rescue operations.
The untimely and heavy downpour, predicted by the Met department, caused waterlogging in Pune city and its suburbs while more crucially it caused widespread damage to key summer crops of soybean and cotton in Marathwada, farmers said.
Oct 15, 2020 5:10 PM (IST)
Telangana Seeks Relief Funds from Centre | Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao declared that due to heavy rains and flash floods the state suffered losses to the tune of Rs 5,000 crore. He has urged the Centre to release Rs 1,350 crore immediately for the rehabilitation and relief works. The CM wrote a letter in this regard to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
A few villages in Solapur's Mohol tehsil have been flooded and teams the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), district disaster management cell have been deployed to evacuate stranded people.
Oct 15, 2020 4:50 PM (IST)
Damage to Crops | A day after record rains lashed Hyderabad and even led to loss of life in the city, the departing monsoon dumped record amounts of rain for the month of October in Konkan, Pune, Mumbai and parts of Marathwada. The untimely and heavy downpour, which was predicted by Met department, caused waterlogging in Pune city and its suburbs while more crucially it caused widespread damage to key summer crops of soybean and cotton in Marathwada, farmers said.
Oct 15, 2020 4:38 PM (IST)
Five Persons Trapped | Five persons have been trapped between Manjira river streams at Medak district in Telangana. The Manjira River started overflowing after gates of the Singur dam were lifted.
Oct 15, 2020 4:18 PM (IST)
Flood Situation Grim in Karnataka With Heavy Rains, Release of Water from Dams | The flood situation in Karnataka worsened further on Thursday with several parts of north Karnataka inundated due to torrential rains and release of water from major dams. Yadgir, Raichur, Ballari, Bidar, Vijayapura, Bagalkote, Belagavi, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Gadag, Koppal, Haveri and Dharwad were the worst affected due to floods.
While heavy rains have disrupted normal lives of people following waterlogging in various parts of the state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said a depression over western parts of Maharashtra was likely to intensify.
Oct 15, 2020 4:00 PM (IST)
River Bhima at Deongaon bridge (Afzalpur Taluk) in Kalaburagi District, Karnataka is rising rapidly and is expected to touch highest flood level by tonight: Central Water Commission.
Oct 15, 2020 3:41 PM (IST)
3 Dead, One Missing in Pune's Daund | Three people died while one person remains missing near Daund in Pune district, due to overflowing of a canal in the area, said Pune Rural Police in Maharashtra.
Oct 15, 2020 3:28 PM (IST)
Flood Situation Grim in K'taka | The flood situation in Karnataka worsens further with several parts of north Karnataka inundated due to torrential rains and release of water from major dams. Yadgir, Raichur, Ballari, Bidar, Vijayapura, Bagalkote, Belagavi, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Gadag, Koppal, Haveri and Dharwad were the worst affected due to floods.
Workers use a boat to evacuate residents on a flooded street in Hyderabad on Thursday. (AFP)
Search operations were launched following a complaint about the missing mailman. A total of 56 letters were assigned to Sunder Raj for delivery in Jaipuri Colony, Nuvvulabanda, APCO Colony, Hanuman Nagar areas, they said based on a complaint.
"Sunder Raj, according to the postal department officials, set out to deliver the letters on October 13, but due to heavy rains he was instructed to return to the office with the undelivered letters, for them to be delivered the next day.
However, on Wednesday they approached the police after being told that Sunder Raj was missing and that he did not reach his home since Tuesday. Efforts are also underway to trace six members of a family, who were among the nine washed away on Wednesday in Bandlaguda, police said.
One elderly member of the family was found alive even as bodies of two women were found on Wednesday itself, they said. "We are yet to find them... efforts are on to trace them," a senior official told PTI.
The body of a private employee, who got swept away while riding a two-wheeler in Gaganpahad on Tuesday night was traced to a drain on Thursday, he said. As on Wednesday, at least 19 people died in rain related incidents and six have gone missing, following incessant rainfall that lashed the city and different parts of Telangana, leading to waterlogging on roads and inundation of some low-lying areas.
Meanwhile, five people, stranded on a hillock in Kulcharam Mandal of Medak district after a bridge submerged in Manjira River when gates of a irrigation project were lifted in view of heavy inflows of water, were airlifted by an IAF chopper on Thursday afternoon.
Some villagers alerted the police about the five people, following which Siddipet District Police Commissioner D Joel Davis contacted the Air Force Station at Hakimpet here and they were rescued with the help of an IAF chopper.
According to officials, Disaster Response Force of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation ( GHMC) saved over 15 people who were marooned in a water logged area here during the wee hours of Thursday.