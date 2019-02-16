English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
A Silent Journey: When Pulwama Attack Left Flyers Tearful as They Mourn the Brave Jawans
The viral video shows passengers maintaining a minute’s silence while their heads are bowed down, in respect to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel killed in Jammu & Kashmir’s Pulwama.
Passengers observed a minute's silence onboard the Guwahati-Kolkata flight after landing at Kolkata.
Kolkata: While West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee led a candle light march on Saturday evening to protest the Pulwama attack, passengers on board Jet Airways flight 9W 676 from Guwahati to Kolkata showed their respect by observing a minute’s silence after landing in Kolkata.
The viral video shows passengers maintaining a minute’s silence while their heads are bowed down, in respect to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel killed in Jammu & Kashmir’s Pulwama. According to officials, the mark of respect happened after the flight landed at Kolkata’s Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose airport.
Meanwhile, the body of CRPF head constable Bablu Santra reached his residence in Bengal’s Howrah district on Saturday evening where hundreds gathered and paid their respects.
27-year-old Sudip Biswas, who hailed from Tehatta in West Bengal’s Nadia district, also lost his life in Pulwama attack. His corpse was also flown in to Kolkata on Saturday morning.
On Thursday afternoon, a suicide bomber detonated a car-load of explosives next to a large convoy of 78 CRPF buses with over 2,500 personnel travelling on the highway from Jammu to Srinagar. At Pulwama, the car with explosives blew up, killing 40 personnel.
India has already asked the international community to exert pressure on Pakistan to come clean on giving shelter to terrorists on its soil. India also wants the UN Security Council to designate Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, a move that has been blocked by China.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
