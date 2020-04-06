A Skewed Spread: 62 Hotspots With 80% Virus Cases Asked to Adopt 'Bhilwara Model' to Battle Covid-19

New Delhi: Each day, India reports a rise in the number of cases and deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease, dubbed Covid-19 by the WHO.

However, the ratio of positive cases is skewed, with over 80% of the total positive cases having been traced to 62 districts in the country, states a report by the Indian Express.

According to the figures on early Monday morning, 274 districts had reported cases of Covid-19.

The Health Ministry estimates state the current rate of doubling of cases stands at 4.1. However, it would have been at 7.4 if the Tablighi Jamaat congregation had not taken place.

The report states a source as saying that the spread of coronavirus cases in India sported a geographical imbalance.

They said that with 62 districts reporting of 80 per cent of cases, an "aggressive containment" strategy would be carried out in these areas, following the Bhilwara model.

Testing will also be increased; recently the number of tests being conducted were doubled and the same will happen in the next few days, the report stated the source as saying.

An unofficial term of the government -- the Bhilwara model -- dictates that the areas reporting more cases in a particular hotspot be sealed off.

This particular strategy worked in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, a hotspot of coronavirus cases reported last month.

It has often been said, mostly by the World Health Organisation, that coronavirus is not airborne. In fact, on March 29, they shared another guidance on Twitter which says Covid-19 is not airborne.

However, studies and reports on the topic have only increased. Reacting to these, the ICMR said denied any authentic evidence on the airborne spread.

Asserting that there was no evidence that COVID-19 was airborne, an ICMR official said, "We need to understand that in science whoever does experiments some will have a 'for opinion and some against' but we need to take a balanced, evidence-based approach.”

"For example, if it was an air-borne infection then in a family whoever has a contact they all should come positive because they are living in the same surrounding as the patient and the family is breathing the same air. When someone is admitted in the hospital, other patient would have got exposure (if it was airborne) but that is not the case,” the official said.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Saturday also issued an advisory to start rapid antibody-based blood tests for COVID-19 in areas reporting clusters and in large migration gatherings or evacuee centres.

'BE OVER-PREPARED'

Meanwhile, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba said districts across the country should be properly prepared, even to the extent of being "over-prepared".

The manufacture of pharmaceutical units for manufacture should be smooth, Gauba said.

While all districts have been asked to draw up a Covid-19 crisis plan, the DMs of the stated 274 districts were asked to make their crisis plans "uniform".

The death toll due to novel coronavirus rose to 109 and the number of cases in the country climbed to 4,067 on Monday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

While the number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 3,666, as many as 291 people were cured and discharged, and one has migrated, it stated. The total number of cases include 65 foreign nationals.

